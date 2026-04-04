Tom Hanks Was Rejected From The 1993 Super Mario Bros. Movie For A Sad Reason

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There are '90s movies you won't believe are real, and then there's "Super Mario Bros."

A far cry from today's video game adaptations (which tend to be deeply faithful to their source material), directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton's notorious 1993 flop turned cult flick wholly abandons the playful designs and bright colors of the games that inspired it. Instead, "Super Mario Bros." reimagines Nintendo's famously lush Mushroom Kingdom as a dystopian cyberpunk cityscape whose grungy aesthetic recalls production designer David L. Snyder's work as an art director on "Blade Runner." Also, it's infested with splotchy fungal spores and populated by bizarre human/dinosaur hybrids.

You don't have to like it, but it's hard not to admire "Super Mario Bros." for its sheer chutzpah. There's also something oddly perfect about Bob Hoskins' casting as Mario in the movie, and not just in terms of his physical resemblance. Where the mustachioed plumber has little to no discernible personality in the "Super Mario" games, Hoskins portrays him as a lovably brusque working-class stiff, which contrasts nicely with John Leguizamo's turn as his younger, chiller sibling Luigi.

You can see, then, why the film's creatives almost cast Tom Hanks in the role, given his own knack for playing endearing grouches (as he's done time and time again in movies like "Cast Away," "Catch Me If You Can," and "A Man Called Otto"). Yes, according to Jeff Ryan's book "Super Mario: How Nintendo Conquered America," America's Dad was briefly attached to play Mario in "Super Mario Bros." However, he was dropped in favor of Hoskins because certain executives behind the film felt he was asking for too much money, given that he was regarded as box office poison at the time.

The biggest irony? Hanks was fired right before he became a true-blue superstar.