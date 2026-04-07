Jennifer Grey's First Major Television Role Is Impossible To Watch Anywhere

When "Seinfeld" (controversially) ended its nine-season run in the spring of 1998, NBC knew better than to force a show-about-nothing replacement. Like most long-running sitcoms, "Seinfeld" was a lightning-in-a-bottle sensation that owed its success to a knockout ensemble that could power their way through the rare writing slump. CBS, on the other hand, wasn't in the market for mean-spirited humor, choosing instead to build sitcoms around nice guy comics like Ray Romano and Kevin James.

ABC? They rolled the "Seinfeld" dice and, ratings-wise, came up snake eyes.

On March 24, 1999, ABC unveiled "It's Like, You Know...," a sitcom that sought to lampoon vacuous upper-class Los Angelenos from the perspective of a cynical Manhattan transplant (Chris Eigeman). Created by longtime "Seinfeld" producer Peter Mehlman, and boasting a killer writing staff that included comedy-writing legend Carol Leifer, Etan Cohen, and Jon Hayman, ABC was confident enough in the series to openly invite comparisons to its groundbreaking inspiration. After all, it was right there in the title (and its tagline: "Same Writer, Different Coast").

"Seinfeld" initially stumbled out of the blocks. Critics liked it, but it needed more zip (which was provided and then some when they made Julia Louis-Dreyfus a member of the main cast). It also struggled in the ratings, which placed it in danger of cancellation. "Seinfeld" didn't crack the Nielsen top 20 until its fifth season, but it was winning Primetime Emmy Awards by then. The prestige alone was worth it for NBC.

"It's Like, You Know..." seemed to be on the same trajectory as "Seinfeld," but the outsized hype robbed it of the chance to find its footing and build an audience. ABC couldn't cancel it fast enough, which means viewers never had the chance to see Jennifer Grey in her first leading role on a TV series.