Why The New Faces Of Death Is Not Really A Remake [Exclusive]

How do you remake "Faces of Death?" John Alan Schwartz's notorious 1978 mondo movie haunted video stores for decades (the ones that would carry it, at least). A series of gruesome clips claiming to show real moments of death, the film was mostly made up of staged footage (there's some real footage of animal deaths and some death-tinged newsreel footage as well). "Faces of Death" became the stuff of legend; a viral video before anyone had coined the term, passed around at sleepovers and sold at flea markets.

There's not much of a story to it, though. A basic set-up introduces us to pathologist Francis B. Gröss (Michael Carr), who claims to have collected a library of footage showcasing various deaths. And that's about it. So how do you remake that, exactly? If you're Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, the answer is ... you don't. Not really. Director and co-writer Goldhaber and co-writer and producer Mazzei (who also worked on the excellent "How to Blow up a Pipeline") were given the somewhat daunting task of reviving "Faces of Death" for the modern era. Their meta approach was to tell the story about a serial killer who is literally remaking "Faces of Death" by killing people via elaborate recreations from the original movie, filming the murders, and uploading the footage online.

"I think that for us, it was not really even a remake or re-imagining," Goldhaber told me during an exclusive interview. "It was really just, it's a movie about 'Faces of Death.' It's a kind of '80s-inspired slasher movie about a slasher who has been inspired by 'Faces of Death.' And I think that for us, it was just cool to have the opportunity to work with this iconic piece of media and to integrate it into a new story."