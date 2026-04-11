William Shatner's Kirk Would Have Died In A Sci-Fi Director's Failed Star Trek Pitch

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"Star Trek" had to get canceled to become a pop cultural phenomenon. Though the original series had a devoted fanbase over its three seasons on NBC, the network believed its appeal was limited and, thus, dry-docked the USS Enterprise in 1969. They soon discovered how wrong they were when the Gene Roddenberry-created show became a hit in syndication. In 1975, rights-holders Paramount officially hired Roddenberry to develop a "Star Trek" movie, which involved Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise tangling with a cheesed-off God. Paramount rather promptly opted to go in a different direction.

The studio heard pitches from numerous writers, but didn't spark to anything until Chris Bryant and Allan Scott (who'd written the brilliant "Don't Look Now" for Nicholas Roeg) brought them "Star Trek: Planet of the Titans. "Their treatment opened with the Enterprise investigating the disappearance of the USS DaVinci. They fail to find the vessel, but when Kirk is knocked for a loop by an electromagnetic wave, he hops into a shuttle and vanishes into the vast of space. Spock eventually finds Kirk on a mysterious planet that used to be home to the Titans, who were wiped out by the Cygnans. Ultimately, the Enterprise and the Cygnans planet are sucked through a black hole. The latter are eradicated, but the Enterprise emerges relatively unscathed and sets down on Earth during the Paleolithic era, where the crew plays Prometheus and teaches early man how to make fire. Take your Prime Directive and shove it!

In-demand writer-director Philip Kaufman was brought in to work with Bryant and Scott, and the trio soon found themselves in hot water when William Shatner learned they planned to kill off Kirk. Shatner and Paramount were understandably not fans of this idea.