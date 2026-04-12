This Live-Action One Piece Star's Father Is A Massive Martial Arts Movie Legend

Eiichiro Oda's ongoing action-adventure saga, "One Piece," has already crossed the 1000-chapter mark. Given how big of a commitment it is to invest in such a sprawling narrative, it makes sense to take stock of the basic beats of the story before you start watching the anime series. If a 1000+ episode anime is not your beat, then there's Netflix's live-action "One Piece," which has already passed the biggest adaptation challenges by faithfully capturing the source material's tone. The casting for the live-action Straw Hats Crew has been top-notch so far, especially in the case of master swordsman Roronoa Zoro, who is played by Mackenyu.

The "Pacific Rim: Uprising" actor has a robust background in martial arts: He practiced Kyokushin Karate since age eight, and underwent professional training to embody Zoro's clean, dynamic fight style. As anime battles tend to be greatly exaggerated, such kineticism is often impossible to capture in live-action. That said, Mackenyu has already figured out what makes Zoro tick. It's no easy feat for an actor to work with three swords (with one being held by his mouth, no less), but Mackenyu makes it look effortless enough to help us suspend disbelief.

As it turns out, Mackenyu's father, Sonny Chiba, was a martial arts legend who also achieved stardom due to his professional fighting talents. Apart from being a sports prodigy from a formative age, Chiba also earned a black belt and a fourth degree in Kyokushin Karate. Chiba's acting career began with two tokusatsu (Japanese live-action that heavily uses practical special effects) entries, but his breakthrough role was Shigehiro Ozawa's "The Street Fighter." Chiba went on to star in several English-language American films, so let's take a closer look at this accomplished martial artist's career.