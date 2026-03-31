Tulsa King: Armand's Fate Explained

Spoilers follow.

You can always rely on popular characters dying in Taylor Sheridan's TV shows. However, some of them are given underwhelming send-offs that feel cheap and disappointing. For example, "Yellowstone" season 5 kills off John Dutton (Kevin Costner) through a toilet assassination, while "Marshals" gets rid of Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in the worst way possible. "Tulsa King's" Armand Truisi (Max Casella) also falls into the tossed-aside camp, as his death is treated as a throwaway tragedy.

Armand was a pretty big character on "Tulsa King" for a while, with the enforcer going through a redemption arc after betraying his comrades in season 2. Then he disappears, only for season 3, episode 6 to reveal that he hung himself after hitting the booze way too hard. Armand's death isn't even shown on-screen, as we learn about the tragedy through Goodie Carangi (Chris Caldovino) and Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) talking about it.

This all suggests that behind-the-scenes circumstances led to Casella's "Tulsa King" exit, forcing the writers to come up with a conclusive explanation for his character's absence. That said, Casella has discussed the situation on social media, revealing that he wasn't part of "Tulsa King" season 3 because the creators killed his character. As it stands, Casella's time on "Tulsa King" appears to be well and truly over, but he has some exciting projects in the pipeline.