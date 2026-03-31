Tulsa King: Armand's Fate Explained
Spoilers follow.
You can always rely on popular characters dying in Taylor Sheridan's TV shows. However, some of them are given underwhelming send-offs that feel cheap and disappointing. For example, "Yellowstone" season 5 kills off John Dutton (Kevin Costner) through a toilet assassination, while "Marshals" gets rid of Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in the worst way possible. "Tulsa King's" Armand Truisi (Max Casella) also falls into the tossed-aside camp, as his death is treated as a throwaway tragedy.
Armand was a pretty big character on "Tulsa King" for a while, with the enforcer going through a redemption arc after betraying his comrades in season 2. Then he disappears, only for season 3, episode 6 to reveal that he hung himself after hitting the booze way too hard. Armand's death isn't even shown on-screen, as we learn about the tragedy through Goodie Carangi (Chris Caldovino) and Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) talking about it.
This all suggests that behind-the-scenes circumstances led to Casella's "Tulsa King" exit, forcing the writers to come up with a conclusive explanation for his character's absence. That said, Casella has discussed the situation on social media, revealing that he wasn't part of "Tulsa King" season 3 because the creators killed his character. As it stands, Casella's time on "Tulsa King" appears to be well and truly over, but he has some exciting projects in the pipeline.
What's Max Casella Been Up to Since Tulsa King?
Max Casella has kept busy since leaving "Tulsa King," as he is set to star in a movie with Ryan Reynolds, Sally Hawkins, and other notable stars. Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, "Eloise" is a live-action adaptation of Kay Thompson's popular book series of the same name, which tells the story of a young girl who lives in New York City's Plaza Hotel. Details about this one are being kept under wraps for now, but it will be available on Netflix when it's finally released.
Elsewhere, he has a role in "The Next Big One: A Comedy with Three Potential Problems." This one is a sci-fi tale about a tech employee who must help her activist brother survive a hurricane in New York City. Casella plays a character named Danny Lapido, but we've yet to learn any more information about his role.
Finally, Casella will grace "Jimmy," a biopic about James Stewart starring "Riverdale" star KJ Apa in the title role. Casella will play Frank Capra, the legendary filmmaker behind classics like "It's a Wonderful Life," "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," and "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town." "Jimmy" is slated for a November 6 release, so fans don't have long to wait to see Casella on their screens again.