Homer's original epic "The Odyssey," it is generally accepted, was first composed sometime in the eighth century BCE, in pre-literate Greece. It was passed down through centuries of oral tradition, eventually getting translated into English in the 16th century CE. It's one of the most enduring works of literature in human history, and it's still providing fodder for storytellers to this day. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's version of "The Odyssey" is due in theaters on July 17, 2026. High school students the world over still study it.

Just to get us all on the same page, "The Odyssey" is named for its hero, Odysseus (aka Ulysses), who found himself stranded on a Mediterranean island with a nymph named Calypso for the decade following the Trojan War. His wife, Penelope, is back home in Ithaca, fending off suitors and waiting patiently for her husband to get home. When Odysseus finally manages to get off the island, the jealous jerkward Poseidon wrecks his ship and forces him to stay in a distant country for a spell, where he tells the queen of his adventures. We learn about his stop in the Land of the Lotus Eaters, his battle with a cyclops, a trip to the edge of the world where the dead people live, his dalliance with some sirens, that time he tried to sail his ship between a six-headed monster and a sucking whirlpool, and the embarrassing moment when his men ate some cows belonging to the sun god. The entire back end of "The Odyssey" involves Odysseus sneaking back into his Ithacan home and slaying all of the infiltrating suitors.

That story has been translated into silent movies, miniseries, a Coen Bros. jazz-era crime comedy, and, most surprisingly, a 1981 French/Japanese/Luxembourgian anime series called "Ulysses 31."

Yes, it's real.