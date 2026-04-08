This Sci-Fi Romeo & Juliet Adaptation With A Spider-Man Star Was An Ambitious Failure

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The premise for Juan Diego Solanas' 2012 sci-fi romance "Upside Down" is a bit odd and will take a few moments to explain. The film takes place on two separate planets that orbit each other so closely, they can be connected by a tall tower. Although there is no "up" in space, the citizens of both worlds have decided that one planet will be the "Up Top" planet, and the other will be the "Down Below" planet. Up Top is where society's wealthy citizens live, while Down Below is where the impoverished working class lives.

Physics also don't work the same way in this universe. Every object from one planet will always be beholden to its native world's gravity. That means if someone from Down Below travels to Up Top, they will have to wear a weight belt to keep themselves essentially affixed to Up Top's floors. They call such counterbalance weights "inverse matter." If someone from Down Below were to urinate while visiting Up Top, their urine stream would pour up. That is something that happens in "Upside Down."

Oh yes, and if someone stays in physical contact with inverse matter for a prolonged period, it will become unstable and start to burn hot. People from Up Top regularly visit Down Below just so they can dance on the ceilings, but people from Down Below are forbidden from hobnobbing with Up Toppers.

Into this world, Solanas transposed a "Romeo & Juliet" story about a Down Belower named Adam (Jim Sturgess) who attempts to infiltrate Up Top and who has a romance with the wealthy Eden, played by Kirsten Dunst. Given that she gave Spider-Man an upside-down kiss in 2002's "Spider-Man," Dunst (who hated filming that scene) seems to have a thing for romancing upside-down guys.