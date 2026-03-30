This Battlestar Galactica Episode Broke A Major Show Rule (And It Wasn't Worth It)

The reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" is an excellent TV show, but a perfect one? Unfortunately not. The writers did not plan out answers to the questions they first asked (such as which characters were secret Cylons). For as often as they thought on their feet and produced great TV, they wrote themselves into some corners too, especially as the show neared its end.

The first signs of trouble came, for me, in the season 2 episode "Epiphanies" (credited to writer Joel Anderson Thompson). In this episode, two ongoing subplots converge. One, President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell) has late-stage cancer and is slowly dying. Two, Galactica's Cylon prisoner Sharon Valerii (Grace Park) is pregnant with the first ever half-human, half-Cylon baby.

In "Epiphanies," when it looks like Roslin's cancer is finally going to kill her, her Vice President Dr. Gaius Baltar (James Callis) discovers a solution. Sharon's fetal blood has disease-resistant properties, it turns out, so Roslin is injected with a sample of it. In hours, she travels from death's door to decent health.

Ronald D. Moore, the co-creator of "Battlestar Galactica," started TV writing on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," but gradually grew frustrated with complacent writing on "Star Trek." One of his biggest sticking points? "Technobabble," or throwing out technological/scientific jargon to explain away the plot. In 2010 Moore said (via Wired): "The technobabble in 'Trek' just got completely out of control... It was maddening. The actors hated it. I really tried to sit on the technobabble in 'Galactica.'"

But while "Battlestar Galactica" rose out of Moore's frustrations with "Star Trek," old habits can die hard. Baltar's Cylon blood cure for Roslin's cancer is about as technobabble as it gets. Case-in-point, "Star Trek" would later (infamously) use a similar "magic blood" plot in the 2013 film "Star Trek Into Darkness."