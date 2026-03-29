Conan O'Brien Was Warned Not To Pitch His Most Famous Simpsons Episode

33 years after it first aired, "Marge Vs. the Monorail" remains one of the best episodes of "The Simpsons." The story of Springfield being taken in by a charismatic conman was the brainchild of none other than Conan O'Brien, then a new writer on the show. Delivering such a strong episode helped establish him as a force to be reckoned with on the series, but he almost didn't even pitch it. Showrunners at the time, Al Jean and Mike Reiss, didn't think the idea for "Marge Vs. the Monorail" would fly with the show's co-boss, James L. Brooks, and told O'Brien to only pitch it if two of his other ideas didn't work. Ultimately, not only did Conan successfully pitch all three, Brooks absolutely loved the monorail idea.

Long before he became a late night legend, Conan O'Brien wrote for "The Simpsons" and produced some of the show's most beloved episodes. After leaving "Saturday Night Live," O'Brien received a call from Jean and Reiss, who asked him to join the animated comedy in its fourth season. The future "Late Night" host jumped at the opportunity and headed West. In a Vanity Fair Q&A, O'Brien recalled being incredibly nervous. "I was self-conscious," he said. "I was worried: 'Can I do it? Am I going to embarrass myself in front of these people?'"

He needn't have worried. According to Reiss, Conan successfully pitched three ideas during his first big staff meeting with Brooks, including the monorail idea which Reiss and Jean had previously dismissed as "too weird."