Smallville's Co-Creators Nearly Brought A Terrible Version Of Marvel's Iron Man To Life

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar might have created one of the most popular shows on The WB with "Smallville," but not everything they worked on proved as popular. Their 2011 "Charlie's Angels" TV show for ABC, for instance, remains one of only a handful of shows with a flat 0% Rotten Tomatoes score. Then there was their version of the abandoned Tom Cruise-led "Iron Man" movie, which never even made it past the script phase. That was hardly a surprise to Gough and Millar, however, who saw the writing on the wall once a New Line executive asked them to take away Iron Man's ability to fly.

Studios have a long and notorious history of meddling in creative projects. And while that can sometimes be a positive thing (like when Disney forced a revised version of "Toy Story" to make Woody more likable), it can also be disastrous (like with the nightmare production process on "Alien 3"). Then there are the times directors straight up ignore studio notes, like when Marvel's "Creative Committee" tried to force major changes to James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" (including removing the needle drops that became such an integral part of the film's appeal).

With their "Iron Man" movie, on the other hand, Gough and Millar didn't even get a chance to ignore studio suggestions since the film never saw the light of day. But given what we know about the project, that's probably for the best.