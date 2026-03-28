Parasite's Director Made A Monster Movie Perfect For Monarch Fans

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 introduces Titan X, a giant beastie that spends a lot of time in the sea. Still, some folks have criticized the show for focusing too much on the human drama at the expense of kaiju action. That's fair, but the series would also be criticized if it was mostly about kaiju destruction. Finding that human-to-monster balance is tough, but "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho nailed it with his 2006 feature "The Host," which also features a water-dwelling creature.

"The Host" tells the story of a family out to rescue its youngest member from an amphibious monster that's causing mayhem in Seoul. This mission would be a difficult challenge for any family, but this unit is especially dysfunctional. Each member struggles to keep it together in their daily life, let alone in a situation like this. And that's the beauty of "The Host" — the humans are flawed and relatable, which adds real emotional stakes to their quest.

"The Host" is also loaded with biting social commentary, as is usually the case with Bong Joon-ho's motion pictures. The monster exists because of an American scientist dumping formaldehyde in the Han River. This idea was clearly inspired by the 2000 McFarland incident, a real scandal that saw the aforementioned substance dropped in Seoul's river.

It might not be as popular as other flicks in its genre, but "The Host" is one of the best monster movies ever made. The film is a genre-mashing treat that boasts human drama, thought-provoking themes, and action, making it a must-see for fans of "Monarch," especially those craving more aquatic monster mayhem. What's more, the film was a direct influence on a filmmaker who made one of the MonsterVerse's greatest movies.