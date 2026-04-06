How Landman Star Sam Elliott Was Convinced To Star In Ang Lee's Hulk Movie
When it was first released in 2003, Ang Lee's "Hulk," adapted from the Marvel Comics, was roundly rejected by Hulk fans. Lee made the then-controversial decision to make "Hulk" look like a comic book, stylistically incorporating on-screen "panels" and on-screen narration blocks to give the visual impression that one was flipping through actual comic pages. Comic book fans were already okay with on-screen comic book language thanks to recent hits like "X-Men" and "Spider-Man," so Lee's style was viewed as somewhat condescending.
Additionally, Lee wanted to do more with the Incredible Hulk story than tell a simple tale of action mayhem. He wanted to delve into the meaning of the Hulk, exploring what it might be like to live with such a store of inner rage, and where that rage truly comes from. In Lee's film, Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) was experimented on by his own father (Nick Nolte), and had a lot of unresolved daddy issues at his core. This kind of story upset the world's "Incredible Hulk" fans, who likely wanted a tale of mayhem and scenes of a giant green man yelling "Hulk smash."
In recent years, "Hulk" has been extensively reappraised, and many have now come to accept it as a thoughtful analysis of a beloved pop culture figure, as well as a successful pop art experiment.
The thoughtfulness of "Hulk" was what attracted actor Sam Elliott, currently starring in "Landman," to appear as the hard-nosed General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Back in 2003, Elliott spoke with the BBC about "Hulk," and he said he was convinced to appear in a pulp comic book movie only because Ang Lee talked a lot about its themes. "Hulk," he said, was about "the Hulk that resides in all of us." Elliott liked that.
Ang Lee explained that Hulk was about the Hulk that resides in all of us
In an interview with ComicBookMovie, Sam Elliott remembered very sharply how "Hulk" came to be on his professional radar. Ang Lee and Elliott were brought to each other's attention by their mutual dealings with Joan Allen, Elliott's Oscar-nominated co-star from the 2000 film "The Contender." Allen had previously worked with Ang Lee one of his best films, 1997's "The Ice Storm." Lee watched some Allen/Elliott scenes from "The Contender" and liked them so much, he immediately cast Elliott as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.
Elliott also recalled his first meeting with Ang Lee, and was struck by how thoughtful the director was about the Hulk. Lee actually put some thought into the character, and Elliott, in describing their interactions, was clearly impressed. Elliott told the BBC:
"When I first met Ang, he talked about the Hulk that resides in all of us. The potential for it anyway. You know, the dark side that most of us successfully keep at bay for most of the time in our lives, and which perhaps sneaks out occasionally. And I think, again, it's the humanity. I think Ang brought a certain amount of humanity to the Hulk that nobody ever expected would come off the screen here. Ang had this vision in his head. All of it. He had the clarity and the specificity where he just got it. He got that vision that was in his head on that screen. This is a cut above the normal comic book movies. This takes the comic book element to a whole other level."
He's right. "Hulk," even to this day, is one of the more artistically impressive, thoughtful, and stylish mainstream superhero movies out there. It's almost not even a superhero movie — it's more like a colorful "Wolf Man" picture.
Ang Lee was very thoughtful about the Hulk
Sam Elliott did admit a note of cynicism to ComicBookMovie when it came to his casting, saying that Ang Lee might have cast him merely because he had grey hair. Thaddeus Ross had grey hair in the comics, and Elliott assumed he merely looked the part.
But Elliott loved listening to Lee talk about the Hulk, the character's basis, and the meaning behind a mystical, irradiated creature that transforms when angry. Indeed, Ang Lee compared his green monster to another green object from one of his previous movies. As Elliott related:
"Coming in and listening to Ang's take on the whole thing, about the Hulk kind of residing in all of us and this being kind of his continuation of his, as he referred to it, 'the green destiny,' which is something written on the sword in 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' it was all really exciting for me to be a part of."
As wuxia fans know, "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" was Ang Lee's action epic starring Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, and Zhang Ziyi. The Green Destiny was the name of an old sword that resided at the center of the film's plot. The sword is stolen, and many fight to ensure its retrieval. It was amusingly insightful for Ang Lee to compare the Green Destiny to the large green muscle monster in his next movie.
"Hulk" is ultimately not quiet as balletic or poetic as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," but it is a well-considered take on Stan Lee's old rage monster. In its own way, it's far more interesting than any of the Hulk-starring movies to follow it, including the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's the only one to explore Bruce Banner's abusive childhood.