How Landman Star Sam Elliott Was Convinced To Star In Ang Lee's Hulk Movie

When it was first released in 2003, Ang Lee's "Hulk," adapted from the Marvel Comics, was roundly rejected by Hulk fans. Lee made the then-controversial decision to make "Hulk" look like a comic book, stylistically incorporating on-screen "panels" and on-screen narration blocks to give the visual impression that one was flipping through actual comic pages. Comic book fans were already okay with on-screen comic book language thanks to recent hits like "X-Men" and "Spider-Man," so Lee's style was viewed as somewhat condescending.

Additionally, Lee wanted to do more with the Incredible Hulk story than tell a simple tale of action mayhem. He wanted to delve into the meaning of the Hulk, exploring what it might be like to live with such a store of inner rage, and where that rage truly comes from. In Lee's film, Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) was experimented on by his own father (Nick Nolte), and had a lot of unresolved daddy issues at his core. This kind of story upset the world's "Incredible Hulk" fans, who likely wanted a tale of mayhem and scenes of a giant green man yelling "Hulk smash."

In recent years, "Hulk" has been extensively reappraised, and many have now come to accept it as a thoughtful analysis of a beloved pop culture figure, as well as a successful pop art experiment.

The thoughtfulness of "Hulk" was what attracted actor Sam Elliott, currently starring in "Landman," to appear as the hard-nosed General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Back in 2003, Elliott spoke with the BBC about "Hulk," and he said he was convinced to appear in a pulp comic book movie only because Ang Lee talked a lot about its themes. "Hulk," he said, was about "the Hulk that resides in all of us." Elliott liked that.