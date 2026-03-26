5 Best Movies Like Send Help

"Send Help," Sam Raimi's bloody horror comedy featuring a delightfully unhinged Rachel McAdams, is now on VOD. It marks Raimi's big return to the horror genre and serves as a great showcase for McAdams, one of the best actors working today. McAdams plays Linda Liddle, a mousy office drone who sees her dreams of promotion dashed when her company is taken over by spoiled rich kid Bradley (Dylan O'Brien). The tables are turned, however, when Linda and Bradley survive a plane crash and wash up on a tropical island. Bradley has no survival skills whatsoever, while Linda, an avid reader and fan of the reality show "Survivor," finds herself thriving. A bloody battle of wits and control ensues between the two of them, with delightfully wicked results.

If you're a fan of the flick and craving something similar to watch next, I've rounded up five films that fit the bill. There were many options I could slot in here, but I tried to make sure the films were horror or horror-adjacent while still maintaining a playful sense of fun.