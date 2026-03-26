The New Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Trailer Ignites A Wild Fan Theory

Netflix has figured out how to keep "Stranger Things" going forever: If the streamer is willing to recast the voices and explore sections of the sprawling timeline in animation, all with original creators The Duffer Brothers on board as executive producers, it feels like there could truly be no end in sight for this franchise.

Unless, of course, the audience isn't into it. It's too early for any conclusions to be drawn on that front, but the latest trailer for the franchise's first spin-off series, "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," has arrived, and putting the story elements aside, the aesthetics of the show ... aren't great. In fact, the aesthetics are more akin to a video game than a TV series, and a Reddit fan theory suggests there might be more to that possibility than meets the eye.

If you've ever played any of Telltale Games' video games, the stylized, illustrated, pop art look of "Tales From '85" might look familiar to you. That company worked on games set in the world of "The Walking Dead," "Fables," Batman, and more, and gained popularity through its decision-based gameplay that let players make choices that guided their narrative experience.

It turns out Telltale was once developing a "Stranger Things" game, but it was scrapped when the company temporarily shut down. Now a Redditor is theorizing that "Tales From '85" is actually comprised of the bones of that abandoned project. "I'm still convinced this started life as a TellTale game before that company went bankrupt and they salvaged the scripts and animation, reworking it into a series," LapsedVerneGagKnee wrote.