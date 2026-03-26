They Will Kill You Review: Zazie Beetz Slays In A Stylish But Empty Horror Action Comedy

In a secure, opulent building from which there is no easy escape, a young woman furiously and violently battles her way through a series of privileged people who've pledged to sacrifice her life to the Dark Lord himself. It seems that these people, thanks to selling their souls to the Prince of Darkness, belong to a Satanic cult that demands they must slaughter innocents from time to time in order to retain their wealth and status. Unfortunately for them, the young woman is extremely physically capable, with a killer survival instinct. She also has the assistance of her younger sister, someone she was estranged from for years but has now reunited with. The sisterly bond between the two women turns out to be no match for the filthy rich.

But enough about "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." We're here to discuss "They Will Kill You." Yes, there's no getting around the fact that "They Will Kill You," the debut Stateside feature from Russian filmmaker Kirill Sokolov, closely resembles the Radio Silence sequel. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema certainly aren't doing the movie any favors in this department by releasing the film in theaters a mere week after the "Ready or Not" sequel.

As such, the destiny of the movie seems like a fait accompli; it's too derivative for horror fans and cinephiles while not being unique enough for general audiences. It's true that the film deserves some of that flack, because it sadly never finds much to say beyond a surface level. Yet that surface is really pretty and enjoyable, so much so that I'd say if "Ready or Not" is already your brand of horror comedy, you should still check "They Will Kill You" out, as it has a lot going for it.