One Battlestar Galactica Cast Member Was Very Unhappy To Be A Cylon

An ongoing mystery in "Battlestar Galactica" was the identity of the humanoid Cylons. The heroes (and viewers) knew there were 12 unique models, but not what (most of them) looked like, which meant there could be Cylons hidden among the humans. Once the "Battlestar Galactica" miniseries ended by revealing pilot Sharon "Boomer" Valerii (Grace Park) as a Cylon, all bets were off. Even the main characters on "Galactica" could be unknowing double agents.

That especially came true in season 3, which spun a new mystery about the identity of the "Final Five" Cylons, who were a question mark even to the other Cylons. Season 3 finale "Crossroads" revealed that one of the Five was the character least suspected to be a Cylon: Colonel Saul Tigh (Michael Hogan), Galactica's crotchety, alcoholic hardass second-in-command.

At first glance, it was a baffling choice. Tigh had one of the most defined backstories among the main cast; a Cylon war veteran and Colonial Navy washout, he'd met Bill Adama (Edward James Olmos) while working on a freighter, and they started a decades-long friendship. Tigh also despised the Cylons more than anyone in the fleet. He'd led the resistance against them on the planet New Caprica at the beginning of the third season, and he even poisoned his own wife, Ellen (Kate Vernon), for collaborating with them.

If fans were disoriented by Tigh being a Cylon, know that Michael Hogan was too. Speaking to the LA Times in 2009 shortly before "Galactica" concluded, Hogan said he was "surprised" to learn Tigh was a Cylon ... and not in a pleasant way. "I initially just didn't think it was right," he said, but he kept playing the character to the best of his ability.