Before His Lord Of The Rings Movie, Stephen Colbert Co-Wrote A Comedy Based On A Cult Sitcom

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The Comedy Central series "Strangers with Candy" was a deliberately off-putting, forthrightly crass sitcom that served as a dark mirror to the perpetually rebooted "Degrassi" franchise (or, rather, a satire of ABC's After School Specials). The show was set at the fictional Flatpoint High School and followed the whimsical adventures of the teens and teachers that attended and taught there. The protagonist and narrator for the series, however, was Jerri Blank (Amy Sedaris), a 46-year-old former sex worker and serial criminal. Jerri declares in the opening narration that she's been to prison, took a lot of drugs, and even "stole the TV."

But now she's determined to get her life in order by returning to her freshman year in high school. Jerri attends classes alongside the show's teen characters, most of whom are supernaturally square and innocent. "Strangers with Candy" is tasteless and surreal, so it naturally garnered something of a cult following over its 30 episodes. It ran from 1999 to 2000, right when "shock" humor was on the rise, and it was certainly out on the bleeding edge. Sedaris co-created the series with Paul Dinello, Mitch Rouse, and future "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, who's now co-writing a "Lord of the Rings" film sequel. That same quartet had previously created the 1995 Comedy Central sketch comedy series "Exit 57."

Perhaps a few years too late, Colbert, Sedaris, and Dinello (sans Rouse) eventually re-teamed to write a "Strangers with Candy" prequel feature film, which hit theaters in 2006. The movie was never part of the original plan, but the trio was working on their 2003 book "Wigfield: The Can-Do Town That Just May Not," and they just kept coming up with good dialogue for Jerri Blank, as Sedaris discussed with the AV Club in 2008.