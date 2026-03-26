Why Nicky From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar
"Stranger Things" season 5 marked the end of that series, but the Duffer Brothers continue to produce spooky shows for Netflix. Their latest executive producing effort, "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen," tells the story of a soon-to-be-married couple who experience hell in the lead-up to their wedding. Talk about pre-martial jitters, right? The actor who plays the groom-to-be, Nicky, might also be familiar to viewers, as he is played by Adam DiMarco.
DiMarco is no stranger to starring in great horror shows, some of which can also be found on Netflix. Prior to becoming a leading man in this new project, he guest starred on "R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: The Series," Eric Kripke's "Supernatural," and Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Elsewhere, he is known for his recurring roles on shows like "The Magicians" and Netflix's "The Order," both of which continued his work in the horror and fantasy realms.
Of course, there is more to DiMarco's oeuvre than horror and fantasy fare. In fact, some viewers might associate him more with comedy thanks to some of his more recent projects.
Adam DiMarco is building an impressive résumé
Prime Video's coming-of-age series "Overcompensating" features Charli XCX, who was always going to be a major talking point, even if her outing in the show was brief. Adam DiMarco, meanwhile, has a prominent role as Peter Whitney, a frat boy who cheats on his girlfriend. Between this and the pre-marital horror of "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen," it seems that the actor isn't drawn toward portraying characters in easygoing relationships.
"Overcompensating" shows that DiMarco is good at playing jerks, and that trend continues in "The White Lotus" season 2. His character in that season, Albie Di Grasso, embodies the toxic nice guy trope, but regardless of how fans feel about his character, "The White Lotus" really helped put DiMarco on the map, further highlighting his capabilities as a leading player in a hit series.
Away from television, DiMarco lent his talents to A24's genuinely scary horror movie "Undertone." In this one, he voices a podcast co-host who believes in online urban legends — and he might not be wrong about their validity. Check this one out if you want to be spooked again after "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen"; the new series is now streaming on Netflix.