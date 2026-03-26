Why Nicky From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar

"Stranger Things" season 5 marked the end of that series, but the Duffer Brothers continue to produce spooky shows for Netflix. Their latest executive producing effort, "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen," tells the story of a soon-to-be-married couple who experience hell in the lead-up to their wedding. Talk about pre-martial jitters, right? The actor who plays the groom-to-be, Nicky, might also be familiar to viewers, as he is played by Adam DiMarco.

DiMarco is no stranger to starring in great horror shows, some of which can also be found on Netflix. Prior to becoming a leading man in this new project, he guest starred on "R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: The Series," Eric Kripke's "Supernatural," and Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Elsewhere, he is known for his recurring roles on shows like "The Magicians" and Netflix's "The Order," both of which continued his work in the horror and fantasy realms.

Of course, there is more to DiMarco's oeuvre than horror and fantasy fare. In fact, some viewers might associate him more with comedy thanks to some of his more recent projects.