2025's Wildest Action Movie Has A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score - And It's Finally On Netflix

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Heads up, action movie fans! The wildest action movie of 2025 is now available for Netflix subscribers to enjoy. Buckle up. The movie in question is "Sisu: Road to Revenge," the sequel to 2023's "Sisu" (or: A reminder of the joys of seeing Nazis get blown up). Now, the man who refuses to die is back for more — and it's somehow more outlandish than the first time around.

Currently streaming on Netflix, director Jalmari Helander's "Sisu: Road to Revenge" is now available to a much wider audience. And subscribers are taking advantage of that, as the sequel is sitting in fourth place on the streamer's most-watched film charts stateside at the time of writing (per FlixPatrol). Not for nothing, but it also holds a 94% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The only downside is that the first "Sisu" isn't simultaneously available on Netflix for those who haven't taken in its gonzo, bloody delights. It is, however, streaming on Amazon Prime Video in addition to being readily available on VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD. So, there are options.

"Road to Revenge" sees the so-called "man who refuses to die" (Jorma Tommila) return to the house where his family was brutally murdered during World War II. He dismantles it and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. However, the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang) is determined to finish the job. An absolutely ridiculous cross-country chase ensues.

/Film's Rafael Motomayor hailed "Sisu: Road to Revenge" as the best action sequel since "John Wick: Chapter 4." That's high praise. Opinions are certainly going to vary, but it's undeniably one of the most audacious action sequels to come around in some time. People throw around the word "crazy" a lot, but this movie truly earns that descriptor.