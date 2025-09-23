This Upcoming 2025 Movie Is The Best Action Sequel Since John Wick 4 [Fantastic Fest]

Action sequels, like most movie sequels, tend to just rely on repetition. Now that the original idea was well received, it's easy to fall into the trap of just doing more of the same, but bigger and more expensive. The best sequels, however, are those that recognize you can't just do the same thing again and go in wildly new directions. That's why "Mad Max: Fury Road" is widely considered not only one of the best sequels ever made, but one of the best movies ever, period. Likewise, "John Wick: Chapter 4" is cut from that same cloth of not trying to do the same thing but rather take the original concept to new heights via significantly different tones, and is also a movie that — like "Fury Road" — looks impossible to make without killing half the stunt crew.

Now, in 2025, we have another action sequel that can join those two in how it takes a wild chance that pays off big time. This is a period war action movie set on a Finnish Fury Road, and a live-action Bugs Bunny movie. It is Jalmari Helander's "Sisu: Road to Revenge" (though its Finnish title, "Si2u," is stylized way better), the sequel to the kick-ass Nazi-killing film from 2022 starring Jorma Tommila.

Helander reportedly refused to make a sequel even though Sony initially pressured him to do so, until he came up with an idea he was satisfied with. In "Road to Revenge," we trade Nazis for Soviets, as Finland enters the post-WWII era by losing a big chunk of its territory to the Soviet Union. The film follows Aatami Korpi (Tommila), who lost his family during the war and whose home is now part of a different country. Korpi sets out to dismantle his home and take it with him as he crosses the border. The problem is that the Soviets really don't like the idea of "the man who refuses to die" just being out there breathing and inspiring hope and rebellious sentiment amongst the Finns, so they send Igor Draganov (Stephen Lang), the Red Army officer who killed Korpi's family, to extinguish the legend he helped create.

From there, we get a brutal, over-the-top, balls-to-the-wall entertaining war film that's very much like "Fury Road" but with way more Soviets.