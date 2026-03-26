Why Rachel From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar

A brand new horror miniseries is currently streaming on Netflix. Haley Z. Boston's "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" lives up to its appropriately ominous title, hinting at trouble in paradise. While the idea of a "Stranger Things" movie is still up in the air, the Duffer Brothers have backed this title as executive producers, leading to considerable hype by association. The premise revolves around Rachel Harkin (Camila Morrone) and Nicky Cunningham (Adam DiMarco), who are engaged to be married in a week. Although the happy couple expect mundane pre-wedding jitters along the way, they're wholly unprepared for the creepy, horrifying events that occur just before they decide to tie the knot.

DiMarco has several acting roles to his credit, including his appearance as Albie DiGrasso in season 2 of "White Lotus," in which the DiGrasso family represents three unique generations of toxic masculinity. That said, where have you seen Camila Morrone before? The model-turned-actor began her career with gigs for Victoria's Secret and Moschino, and was featured on the cover of Vogue Turkey in 2016. Morrone made her acting debut in James Franco's 2013 film "Bukowski," which maps the writer's formative years and early career in conjunction with his alcohol addiction. After this, Morrone appeared in a string of films, including Eli Roth's misguided "Grindhouse" inspired remake, "Death Wish" and Keir O'Donnell's "Marmalade," which also stars "Stranger Things" star, Joe Keery.

You might, however, know Morrone from "Daisy Jones & The Six," Prime Video's adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel. Morrone plays Camila Alvarez with intense vulnerability, which earned her nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/Miniseries, and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.