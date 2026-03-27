Why Mr. Cohen From The Pitt Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Don't get any exams in the emergency room if you haven't watched "6:00 P.M.," the latest episode of "The Pitt." Light spoilers ahead!

Something that "The Pitt" — the award-winning medical drama on HBO Max spearheaded by R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells, and its star Noah Wyle — routinely gets right is that its fictional emergency department is filled with a huge variety of cases. Some are bloody and dramatic, like the woman who lost her leg in a bizarre water-park accident this season, and some are ... just kind of mundane. That's true of a visitor to the ER, Eddie Cohen, who gets in a relatively minor car accident with his wife that calls the couple's mental acuity into question. So who plays Mr. Cohen?

That would be Dann Florek, a veteran actor who's been gracing the small screen for decades now. Florek has been in plenty of projects, but if we're all being honest? We know the guy from all the time he spent in Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise. Florek originated the role of police captain Donald Cragen back in 1990 on the original series, "Law & Order," and when the massively successful spin-off "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" premiered in 1999, he reprised the role on that series as the captain of the titular unit. So how long did Florek spend in the "Law & Order" universe, and what happened to his character during the 27th season of "Special Victims Unit" that started airing in 2025?