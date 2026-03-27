Why Mr. Cohen From The Pitt Season 2 Looks So Familiar
Don't get any exams in the emergency room if you haven't watched "6:00 P.M.," the latest episode of "The Pitt." Light spoilers ahead!
Something that "The Pitt" — the award-winning medical drama on HBO Max spearheaded by R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells, and its star Noah Wyle — routinely gets right is that its fictional emergency department is filled with a huge variety of cases. Some are bloody and dramatic, like the woman who lost her leg in a bizarre water-park accident this season, and some are ... just kind of mundane. That's true of a visitor to the ER, Eddie Cohen, who gets in a relatively minor car accident with his wife that calls the couple's mental acuity into question. So who plays Mr. Cohen?
That would be Dann Florek, a veteran actor who's been gracing the small screen for decades now. Florek has been in plenty of projects, but if we're all being honest? We know the guy from all the time he spent in Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise. Florek originated the role of police captain Donald Cragen back in 1990 on the original series, "Law & Order," and when the massively successful spin-off "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" premiered in 1999, he reprised the role on that series as the captain of the titular unit. So how long did Florek spend in the "Law & Order" universe, and what happened to his character during the 27th season of "Special Victims Unit" that started airing in 2025?
For decades on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Dann Florek's Captain Cragen led the department
After debuting his character on the original "Law & Order," Dann Florek, Dick Wolf, and the wider creative team of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" worked to give Captain Donald Cragen a more comprehensive backstory ... and they certainly succeeded. There's one major thing about Cragen that gives him the drive to do his very difficult job, and that's his past struggles with addiction and his recovery as an alcoholic. That's actually something that, canonically, carries over from Florek's stint on "Law & Order," as it's revealed on that show that his previous partner Max Greevey (George Dzundza) gave him an ultimatum and said Cragen needed to seek help or Greevey would find another partner.
References to cases that Greevey and Cragen worked on together are peppered throughout early seasons of "Special Victims Unit," and eventually, Cragen becomes just as important as some of the show's major characters like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T), and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). In fact, around the show's 13th season, Cragen started becoming a bigger part of the squad's investigations, in stark contrast to his previous role of "stand in the squad room and provide exposition to the audience by stating the facts of each case." Cragen also got some of his own storylines, like in the season 13 finale when he wakes up with a dead woman in bed next to him and must avoid murder allegations with the help of his detectives.
Florek left "Special Victims Unit" in the show's 15th season (in 2013), but he reprised the role a handful of times to help out his replacement, Olivia, and her squad. So how did the show write Cragen off for good?
In season 27, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit wrote off Donald Cragen in a genuinely surprising way
In the season 27 premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" that aired on September 25, 2025, viewers were shocked and saddened to see Olivia Benson, Fin Tutuola, and other major characters from the long-running series attend Captain Donald Cragen's memorial service. As they gather to honor his life and legacy, they watch a video that Cragen recorded for one of his retirement speeches years prior, where he tells them:
"It's been a long road. It hasn't always been pleasant, and it certainly hasn't always been easy. I lived for my job, I don't think that surprises anybody, and I can't imagine my life any other way. It has been a privilege to have been able to serve with you."
Now, obviously, Florek is very much alive in real life — so why did "Special Victims Unit" kill this long-running character? As of this writing, neither Florek nor the series' current showrunner Michele Fazekas has commented on this extremely abrupt death, and we also don't know Cragen's cause of death. If I'm making guesses, I would assume that Florek no longer planned to appear on the series in guest spots anymore and so the series gave his character a final send-off, but the fact of the matter is that we won't see Florek or Cragen on "Special Victims Unit" again (or on Christopher Meloni's spin-off "Law & Order: Organized Crime," on which Florek also briefly appeared). You can, however, see Florek on "The Pitt," which airs new episodes on Thursdays at 9 P.M. EST on HBO Max.