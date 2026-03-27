Project Hail Mary's Harry Styles Song Presented A Huge Challenge For The Directors

This article discusses a minor plot point in "Project Hail Mary."

Partway through "Project Hail Mary," there's a needle drop that might make you gasp — and no, it's not "Two of Us" by The Beatles. It's "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles, a hit from the British superstar's eponymous 2017 album and one of his biggest singles. So was it challenging for directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to get the rights to this song? Yes, especially because this scene — which was almost cut but performed well with test audiences — took shape very quickly.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Brian Hiatt asked Lord and Miller if there was a "licensing scramble" to use this song, and apparently, that was the least of it. "The funniest one ever," Lord revealed. "We were [filming] in a little country town in England, and people are making calls like, 'When does L.A. wake up?'"

Not only that, but Miller noted that Sandra Hüller, the Oscar-nominated actress who performs the song in a karaoke scene, needed time to practice — so they kept pushing the scene to try and make it work. They also had a plan if they didn't get cleared: a public domain song "as a backup." As Miller said, though, "Our music supervisor got us most of the way there that we felt confident enough."

Hüller confirmed this sequence of events in Entertainment Weekly, saying she checked with her daughter to make sure the song was "actually cool" before agreeing. Her daughter said yes, and as Hüller recalls, "I asked if we could get the rights to this song, and [producer] Amy Pascal got the rights, and then we shot it the next day." As it happens, Hüller also chose the song, so if you think about it, this scramble is her fault entirely.