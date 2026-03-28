Why Jules From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar
"Stranger Things" closed out 2025 with its supersized series finale, but its creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, professionally known as the Duffer Brothers, are returning to Netflix with another project. This time, they're working as executive producers for showrunner and their fellow executive producer Haley Z. Boston for her series "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen."
Led by Camila Morrone ("Daisy Jones & The Six") and Adam DiMarco (season 2 of Mike White's sort-of anthology series "The White Lotus"), "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen" focuses on a couple named Rachel and Nicky (Morrone and DiMarco) who are set to be married in one week. Before that, though? Something very bad happens. Morrone and DiMarco are flanked by a phenomenal supporting cast including Ted Levine, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Jeff Wilbusch, the latter of whom plays Jules Cunningham.
So where have you seen Wilbusch before? The Israeli-German actor is just getting his foothold in Hollywood, but he's been in some pretty notable projects. Here's why Jules Cunningham from "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen" looks so familiar.
Jeff Wilbusch earned an award nomination for his role in a dark Netflix miniseries
2018 was a pretty big year for Jeff Wilbusch. In addition to appearing in the series "Bad Banks," a joint production between Germany and Luxembourg that focuses on intrigue at a financial firm, Wilbusch also popped up in the BBC production "The Little Drummer Girl," an adaptation of John Le Carré's best-selling novel. That miniseries, which stars Michael Shannon, Florence Pugh, and Alexander Skarsgård, helped put Wilbusch on the map ... and then "Unorthodox" gave him his biggest opportunity yet.
This Netflix miniseries, written and created by Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski and directed by Maria Schrader, adapts Deborah Feldman's memoir "Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots" and released on the streamer in 2020. Alongside Shira Haas as Esther "Esty" Shapiro and Amit Rahav as Esty's husband Yanky Shapiro, Wilbusch plays Moses "Moishe" Lefkovitch, Yanky's cousin. After Esty goes missing, Yank and Moishe desperately try and track her down, only to discover she's hiding a huge secret.
Wilbusch is great in the series, which makes it unsurprising that he earned a Satellite Award for best supporting actor in a miniseries or TV movie in 2021 — beating out competitors like Josh O'Connor for "The Crown," Ben Whishaw in "Fargo," and even the late Donald Sutherland in "The Undoing." So what did Wilbusch do next?
Before Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, Jeff Wilbusch led a Peacock series
In 2022, Jeff Wilbusch played main roles in two shows on two different streamers — but if you're gearing up for his turn in "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen," you might want to check these out. First, he showed up in Netflix's miniseries "Keep Breathing," which stars former "Scream" leading lady Melissa Barrera as a lawyer whose plane crashes in the middle of the wilderness; Wilbush plays Danny, the love interest to Barrera's Liv. Then, he led Peacock's "The Calling" as a New York City detective.
In "The Calling," which prolific showrunner David E. Kelley adapted from the novel "The Missing File" by Dror Mishani, Wilbusch plays Detective Avraham Avraham, a man committed to his Jewish faith who has a particular knack for cracking hard-to-solve crimes. Alongside fellow performers Juliana Canfield ("Succession"), Michael Mosley ("The Sinner"), and Noel Fisher ("Shameless"), Wilbusch turns in an utterly charming performance as Avraham — but as of this writing, the show never returned for a sophomore season.
In any case, you can see Wilbusch in "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen," which is streaming on Netflix now.