Why Jules From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar

"Stranger Things" closed out 2025 with its supersized series finale, but its creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, professionally known as the Duffer Brothers, are returning to Netflix with another project. This time, they're working as executive producers for showrunner and their fellow executive producer Haley Z. Boston for her series "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen."

Led by Camila Morrone ("Daisy Jones & The Six") and Adam DiMarco (season 2 of Mike White's sort-of anthology series "The White Lotus"), "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen" focuses on a couple named Rachel and Nicky (Morrone and DiMarco) who are set to be married in one week. Before that, though? Something very bad happens. Morrone and DiMarco are flanked by a phenomenal supporting cast including Ted Levine, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Jeff Wilbusch, the latter of whom plays Jules Cunningham.

So where have you seen Wilbusch before? The Israeli-German actor is just getting his foothold in Hollywood, but he's been in some pretty notable projects. Here's why Jules Cunningham from "Something Very Bad is Going to Happen" looks so familiar.