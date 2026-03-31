Robert Redford's Star-Studded Sci-Fi Movie On Netflix Flew Under Everyone's Radar

Some movie stars are very much of-their-era sensations, but there is a constellation of performers that is destined to shine brilliantly forever. Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, and Paul Newman possessed the talent, the charisma, and that unique beauty that guarantees we'll never tire of seeing them grace screens of all sizes for the rest of our lives. Similarly, the late (and, of course, great) Robert Redford exuded these qualities so casually that you couldn't see him working.

Like the aforementioned artists, Redford was tireless in preparation and precise in execution. Studios, producers, and directors were determined to get him in their movies, but the sun-kissed Sundance Kid chose his projects carefully. Filmmakers Sydney Pollack, George Roy Hill, and Michael Ritchie were noted Redford whisperers in the prime of his career, and their sense for good material helped steer him away from making movies unworthy of his talent (like director Ivan Reitman's sloppily crafted courtroom rom-com "Legal Eagles"). Not that Redford needed any help in identifying quality projects. His directing debut on "Ordinary People" earned him the Oscar for Best Director and also won Best Picture.

For decades, Redford's involvement generally guaranteed a theatrical viewing (for me, at least). But after a terrific 2001 with director Rod Lurie's military prison actioner "The Last Castle" and Tony Scott's exhilaratingly twisty "Spy Game" (which paired Redford with his blond-haired movie star successor Brad Pitt), the films got dull and unadventurous, including his directorial efforts. When he succumbed to the siren call of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," you could finally see him working. Redford's movies were no longer automatic must-sees, which is why his star-studded 2017 Netflix sci-fi film, "The Discovery," was largely ignored. Did we miss out on a thoughtful genre classic?