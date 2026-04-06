Star Trek: Voyager Almost Had A Storyline That Became The Bones Of Battlestar Galactica

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Ronald D. Moore is a legend in the sci-fi world, going back to when he was part of the tumultuous "Star Trek: The Next Generation" writers' room. Even in that environment, he wrote some of the show's most beloved episodes, and Moore would eventually create the "Battlestar Galactica" reboot, which remains one of the most cherished science fiction shows ever made. It turns out that show's roots can also be traced back to "Trek."

Moore was briefly part of the staff of "Star Trek: Voyager," which ended in 2001 after seven seasons. The series focuses on the crew of the eponymous Starfleet starship pulled to the far side of the galaxy, over 70,000 lightyears away from Earth, and their attempts to find a way home. Speaking to CinemaBlend in 2024, Moore explained some of the storytelling on "Voyager" mirrored the original "Battlestar Galactica." Here's what he had to say about it:

"I was only on Voyager for a few months. But in that period, there was a storyline being developed that was the Voyager for a time starts shepherding some other ships, some alien ships, through some region. I don't remember if it was a war-torn region or if it was some kind of spatial phenomenon or something. And I remember bringing up explicitly, 'Oh, you could do a ragtag fleet here,' sort of like [Battlestar] Galactica did, 'And maybe that becomes something you do in multiple episodes. There's a whole community here.'"

"Battlestar Galactica" technically owes its existence to "Star Wars," not "Star Trek," but the show focuses on robotic Cylons who attack their human creators, attempting to wipe them out. Only about 50,000 humans survive, all gathered in a rag-tag fleet with the only surviving colonial warship, the Galactica, at the center of it all.