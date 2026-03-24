How To Watch Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights At Home

Warner Bros. has announced that Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" will be available on digital on March 31, 2026, and will debut on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 5, 2026. If you missed the movie in theaters, or if you're just eager to dive back into its world, you don't have to wait much longer to do it.

Fennell is a divisive filmmaker, and she made several deviations from the original Emily Brontë novel in her adaptation that didn't sit right with some audience members, perhaps most notably casting Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff when that character, in Brontë's book, is not written as a white man. I sympathize with the people who were bothered about this, because that casting decision arguably changes the DNA of the story to such a degree that Fennell's version only sort of resembles the original text.

But if you accept that she thought Elordi was the right fit for the part and watch her version of "Wuthering Heights" as its own twist on the subject matter (i.e. not a direct adaptation of the book but an adaptation of how the book made her feel when she read it at 14 years old), I think there's actually a lot to like in it. The costumes and production design are spectacular, the cinematography is frequently stunning, and the performances are uniformly solid. It also feels like a genuine vision from an auteur, so even if I don't always agree with Fennell's take, I appreciate the fact that Warner Bros. gave her the opportunity to take a swing with it and put her stamp on this in a loud, clear way.