How To Watch Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights At Home
Warner Bros. has announced that Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" will be available on digital on March 31, 2026, and will debut on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 5, 2026. If you missed the movie in theaters, or if you're just eager to dive back into its world, you don't have to wait much longer to do it.
Fennell is a divisive filmmaker, and she made several deviations from the original Emily Brontë novel in her adaptation that didn't sit right with some audience members, perhaps most notably casting Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff when that character, in Brontë's book, is not written as a white man. I sympathize with the people who were bothered about this, because that casting decision arguably changes the DNA of the story to such a degree that Fennell's version only sort of resembles the original text.
But if you accept that she thought Elordi was the right fit for the part and watch her version of "Wuthering Heights" as its own twist on the subject matter (i.e. not a direct adaptation of the book but an adaptation of how the book made her feel when she read it at 14 years old), I think there's actually a lot to like in it. The costumes and production design are spectacular, the cinematography is frequently stunning, and the performances are uniformly solid. It also feels like a genuine vision from an auteur, so even if I don't always agree with Fennell's take, I appreciate the fact that Warner Bros. gave her the opportunity to take a swing with it and put her stamp on this in a loud, clear way.
Bring Wuthering Heights home
Emerald Fennell wrote, produced, and directed "Wuthering Heights," which is being marketed as "her bold and original interpretation of one of the greatest love stories of all time." I think that framing might be part of the reason this film has been so divisive, because Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights" is not a love story, it's a story of two extremely messed-up people who play deeply cruel games with each other and don't care about what kinds of consequences their actions may have on the people around them. Fennell's version tries to maintain some of that cruelty while also positioning the love between Heathcliff and Cathy (Margot Robbie) as some kind of desperate, star-crossed affair, and those two ideas don't always make for the most satisfying combination.
But if you'd like to dig into the movie for yourself, you'll be able to do that very soon. The movie hits digital (Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, etc.) on March 31, and then his physical media on May 5. Here's a list of special features, which will thankfully be available in both the digital and 4K/Blu-ray releases:
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Threads of Desire (6:49)
- Jacqueline Durran brings Emerald Fennell's imagined Gothic world to life through costume. Cathy's evolving silhouettes unfold in clear acts, while Heathcliff's transformation and the ensemble's distinct looks reveal emotion, status, and obsession.
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The Legacy of Love and Madness (5:32)
- Emerald Fennell reflects on her lifelong bond with Wuthering Heights and the hidden depravity of the Victorian era, reimagining Emily Brontë's tale through emotion, memory, and desire to create an epic love story for a new generation.
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Building a Fever Dream (12:07)
- An in-depth look at how Emerald Fennell built a world that feels alive. Where design, sound, and performance fuse into one hypnotic vision of love, madness, and creation. The making of a living, breathing fever dream.
- Commentary by Writer/Director/Producer Emerald Fennell