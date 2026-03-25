Sam Kieth's Underrated Batman Work Reveals A Side Of The Dark Knight We've Yet To See On Film

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Comic artist and writer Sam Kieth passed away on March 15, 2026, and it's difficult to assess which of his works is his greatest. In 1993, he co-created the subversive superhero Image Comic "The Maxx" (later adapted into an MTV series), and that's often cited as his signature work. However, he also helped launch the acclaimed fantasy comic "The Sandman" (a cornerstone of DC Comics' Vertigo imprint). Though the story and lead character were conceived by writer Neil Gaiman, Kieth drew the first five issues and had a co-creator credit for the series.

"The Sandman" follows the personification of dreams, so it needed surreal artwork to depict Dream's realm. Kieth delivered, and you can see that same art style even when he drew a more conventional DC hero: Batman. Kieth drew and authored a handful of Batman comics throughout the 2000s, including the 2006 mini-series "Batman: Secrets," the 2010 story "Ghosts" (published in "Batman: Confidential" #40-43), "Batman: Through the Looking Glass" that appropriately starred the villainous Mad Hatter, and even a crossover of Batman and the Maxx.

Kieth's Batman is muscular like the Maxx, but whereas the Maxx was big and wide, Kieth's Batman is tall and towering. Looking over Kieth's art, you can see exaggerated features, especially curvaceous frames that bend in ways that normal humans don't. Kieth's Batman has a particularly big and sharp chin, with ears that stretch so high they almost don't look like they fit in the panel. Kieth's colorists usually gave Batman's costume a blue tint on black backgrounds, but Kieth's characters could just as often find themselves in white voids.

Batman movies have been camp, they've been gothic, they've been dark and semi-realistic, but they've never been downright surreal and dreamlike the way Sam Kieth's Batman was.