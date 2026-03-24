5 Things We Learned On The Set Of Varanasi, The Action Epic From RRR Director

Anyone who's been in this business long enough can tell you all about the typical Hollywood set visit experience, a carefully-curated tour through certain soundstages in which talent offer up rehearsed soundbites — which may or may not give an accurate impression of the film once it's all said and done. No more, no less. It's typically not as luxurious or as prestigious as it may seem from afar, or at least rather more mundane than studios would like fans to think. There's always the thrill of watching movie magic come together from a behind-the-scenes perspective, of course, but it's difficult to ignore the shameless marketing angle and manufactured enthusiasm behind it all. That's the film industry for you, folks!

Every now and then, however, comes a genuinely once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that shows you how it's done. In November of 2025, /Film was one of the exclusive few outlets invited to Hyderabad, India, to visit the set of "Varanasi," the latest big-budget behemoth from "RRR" mastermind S.S. Rajamouli. With little more than a proof-of-concept trailer, the Tollywood blockbuster quickly made waves internationally and reminded many of us that there's a wider world of cinema out there, far beyond the limits and imagination of Western audiences.

In addition to attending that title reveal event and interviewing the main creative team — including Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran — we were also able to explore the sprawling outdoor set that will serve as the main setting and home base of production on "Varanasi." To say that this is unlike anything that Hollywood has to offer is both accurate and wildly inadequate. Hopefully, the following observations and takeaways will be enough to paint a picture of what's in store for moviegoers once "Varanasi" finally arrives in 2027.