Upcoming Epic Varanasi From RRR Director Has A Scope That Makes Avatar Feel Small [Exclusive]

North American audiences and many others in the West have a lot of catching up to do. It was telling that, when "RRR" first made its way to our shores in 2022, most of us were caught completely unaware. Director S.S. Rajamouli hadn't yet become a known quantity here, while we remained blissfully ignorant of the bromance between main stars N.T. Rama Rao, Jr. and Ram Charan as the two protagonists. When Rajamouli's next movie arrives in 2027 with "Varanasi," well, we'll have officially run out of excuses when it comes to awareness.

But jumping diving headfirst into something like Indian cinema can be intimidating, which is likely why comparisons have quickly grown between the epic-sized storytelling "Varanasi" seems to be offering and our closest live-action equivalent: James Cameron's "Avatar." In November of 2025, /Film was one of a few outlets invited to Hyderabad, India, to visit the set of the upcoming film and attend the announcement/trailer event — a one-of-a-kind experience held in an outdoor amphitheater with Rajamouli; his main cast of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Telugu star Mahesh Babu; and over 50,000 passionate fans.

Afterwards, I had the opportunity to talk with the trio of stars and state the obvious: that there really aren't any accurate comparison points for what "Varanasi" appears to be offering. Even the lush landscapes of Pandora can't compete with a gargantuan, visual effects-heavy blockbuster that leans heavily on Hindu mythology and many of the greatest, spectacle-sized traditions of what's known as the Tollywood industry in India. So here's why all those "Avatar" comparisons can't help but fall woefully short.