How Aretha Franklin Really Felt About Making The Blues Brothers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Landis' 1980 musical comedy "The Blues Brothers," which made one of my /Film colleagues a lifelong fan of the action genre, is based on characters created for "Saturday Night Live" and is a miniature blues hall of fame unto itself. There are cameos from musical legends like James Brown, Ray Charles, Cab Calloway, John Lee Hooker, and, of course, the inimitable Aretha Franklin. The makers of "The Blues Brothers" came up with the flimsiest possible excuses to get these musicians to perform, and the audience doesn't mind the contrivance. Any excuse will do if it gets Aretha Franklin to sing "Think."

In the context of the movie, Franklin plays Mrs. Murphy, the co-owner of a soul food diner and wife of Matt "Guitar" Murphy (himself), the ex-guitarist for the Blues Brothers' band. The Blues Brothers (Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi) have arrived at the Murphys' diner to recruit Matt for their band in the hopes of playing a reunion show and earning enough money to save the orphanage where they were raised. Mrs. Murphy implores that Matt not rejoin the band, and she sings "Think," asking him to, well, think about it. It's a standout musical sequence in a film full of standout musical sequences.

Franklin loved making the movie. She was no stranger to cameras, having first performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jack Parr" all the way back in 1962. 1984 notwithstanding, Franklin didn't let a year of her career elapse without turning up on a talk show, a variety program, an awards show, or a musical special. "The Blues Brothers," however, was one of only four instances wherein Franklin played a role other than herself. In Mark Bego's biography "Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul," the legend was quoted as enjoying herself quite a bit on the set of "The Blues Brothers," objecting only to one thing.