Why Ted Wheeler From Stranger Things Looks So Familiar

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The core cast of Netflix's "Stranger Things" have either gone on to become superstars, such as Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, or have seen their star power grow brighter than it's been in years, as is the case with Winona Ryder. But one of the show's foundations is the surrounding cast members who helped craft memorable characters outside of Eleven and the gang.

"Stranger Things" was originally conceived as a miniseries but became a five-season juggernaut. Across those seasons, we met everyone from Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) to Barb (Shannon Purser). Another memorable figure from Hawkins is Ted Wheeler, the patriarch of the Wheeler family. The father of Mike and Nancy Wheeler, he was an important peripheral character throughout the show's run, appearing in every single season.

Ted Wheeler was even part of the stage play "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," which is finally coming to Netflix as well. The character was brought to life by one Mr. Joe Chrest. He's one of those actors who doesn't have a great deal of outright name recognition, but is undoubtedly recognized. There's a good reason for that. Chrest has been working steadily in Hollywood for decades, appearing in major motion pictures and popular TV shows along the way. He has well over 100 acting credits to his name on IMDb.

But where else (other than "Stranger Things") might one recognize Chrest from, specifically? That's a difficult question to answer but there are abundant options. Chrest started his career in the early/mid-'90s with his first official credit coming in an episode season 3 episode of "Law & Order." He did one-off appearances on popular shows in those early years.