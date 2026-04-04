What Star Trek: Discovery's Saru Looks Like In Real Life

Saru might have been the best character on the five-season TV series "Star Trek: Discovery." He not only had the most personality, but he also had the most fascinating character arc over the course of the series. The Kelpien once assumed that when he reached a certain age, he would mutate and become a vicious killer (he was left generally ignorant about his own biology and lifecycle). When this proved to be untrue, Saru developed a new lease on life and became a more forthright, assertive leader overall. In the later seasons of the series, he spoke with wisdom and confidence, and was able to serve as the captain of the U.S.S. Discovery for a spell. Still later in the series, Saru even began to fall in love for the first time, forming a very sweet — and very proper — relationship with the Vulcan T'Rina (Tara Rosling).

Saru was played by prolific actor and well-known creature performer Doug Jones, a frequent collaborator with Guillermo del Toro. Doug Jones stands six-foot-three and is incredibly thin, making him appealing to casting directors looking for aliens and monsters. He also is well-trained in mime and worked as a contortionist, allowing him to give very expressive physical performances. He is rarely seen without masks or makeup. But his face has been clearly visible in many of his performances, so we know what he looks like.

You have likely seen Jones more times than you realize. He played one of the Penguin's army of clowns in Tim Burton's "Batman Returns," and set young Millennial hearts aflame as the mostly mute zombie Billy Butcherson in the 1993 horror/comedy "Hocus Pocus." And that's just for a start. His creature career is long and prolific.