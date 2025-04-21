The Underrated Ben Stiller Sci-Fi Flop That Should Have Spawned A Franchise

By the end of 1999, "Mystery Men" was sadly at the lower end of the box office rankings, given the other movies that were hitting theaters, drawing audiences in, and leaving our heroes in the dust. A rage-fueled force he might have been, but Mr. Furious and his team just couldn't compete against the likes of "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace," "The Sixth Sense" (which opened on the same day "Mystery Men"), and "Toy Story 2," which were the top three films of that year, respectively. It's also an interesting glance into yesteryear that there wasn't a single superhero movie among 1999's top ten, with the exception perhaps being Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix," who ended by doing his Superman thing in that film's final shot.

Talking to The Independent about the film's legacy, Mystery Men comic book creator Bob Burden said, "All these big movies got scared by 'Star Wars' at the beginning of the summer. I think if they'd have released ['Mystery Men'] at a different time, it would have found its marketplace." Now, after all this time and with Hollywood still rummaging through the wardrobe of costumed heroes, the maker of the Mystery Men acknowledges now might have been the perfect time for his team to head to the screen. "I think if you made it today, it would probably do fairly well." That could be true, but might a sequel do just as well, given that some of the cast would be willing to return for it?