What We Do In The Shadows Gives Audiences Three Different Series Finales

Beware, reader! There are spoilers ahead for the "What We Do in the Shadows" series finale, bleh bleh bleh!

Much like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Fargo," and "M*A*S*H," it didn't take long for the "What We Do in the Shadows" TV series to justify its existence, step out of its movie counterpart's shadow, and turn into one of the best comedies on television. For six seasons, the show has followed the misadventures of a group of horny and buffoonish vampires who had long given up their mission to conquer the new world and simply lead static lives of hijinks, as well as the quest of their familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) to become a vampire despite discovering he has Van Helsing blood in him. Season 5 even had Guillermo finally turning into a creature of the night, only to realize that it was not for him and transform back into a human.

That last part is significant, because Guillermo's vampiric storyline in season 5 (read our review) definitely felt like the best place to end the show thematically. Once you expand beyond the main goal of the one character in the cast who actually had something to achieve in life, where do you go? Well, the series finale of "What We Do In the Shadows" goes for the obvious answer that in all honesty, I had completely forgotten about — the ending of the documentary production that has been filming the vampire housemates for years.

The "What We Do in the Shadows" series finale not only makes for a poignant episode, but it also serves as meta-commentary on the series ending, with Guillermo going through a bit of a crisis upon learning that the documentary is coming on an end and trying his best to keep cameras rolling for as long as possible. After all, as he points out, there hasn't been a proper conclusion to their story yet. The show's characters haven't really learned anything, much less achieved anything worthy of a conclusion. The episode itself reinforces the idea that, yes, these are vampires with immortal lifespans, so they have no reason to ever change or do much of note that would make for a good stopping point.

Realizing that there is no way to craft a perfect ending, however, our favorite vampiric gal Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has a fantastic idea. The result? "What We Do in the Shadows" wraps up by going the way of the 1985 "Clue" movie and giving is audience alternate endings to choose from.