What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Review: An Amusing Yet Glitchy Gizmo

In season 5, "What We Do in the Shadows" has run up against a challenge that vampires often face: how to keep long life from slipping into boredom. By its very nature as a sitcom, the show relies on funny scenarios, and immortality would seemingly necessitate an endless supply of them. Keeping them fresh and free of the weariness that troubles some immortals is another matter.

It's only been four years since "What We Do in the Shadows" premiered on FX, and in vampire years, that's no time at all, but given everything that's happened in human society in the 2020s, it feels more like 28 long dog years have passed. Fans of the original 2014 mockumentary film on which the show is based have also been living with this idea of vampire roommates for almost a decade now.

The foundational joke of the title, "What We Do in the Shadows" is that what these vampires do is bicker with their roomies and vacuum the ceiling. In other words, it's not so different from what humans do. Never mind the fact that vampires drink humans dead. In season 5, the original virgin LARPers and other would-be victims of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) have faded so far into the background that it's as if their offscreen deaths are the real shadows. Someone's got to die to put liquor blood in the goblet, but there's no more horror in this comedy, just harmless hijinks.

Were it not for the way they gang up on Nandor's familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), you'd never even remember that these vampires are mean. To keep the laughs guilt-free, their nature as bloodsucking baddies is deliberately downplayed, in sharp contrast to, say, Nicolas Cage's vein-chewing version of Dracula in "Renfield." They do tend to tease Guillermo, or "Gizmo," and make him feel bad about himself, but little do they know that he's now a vampire, too.