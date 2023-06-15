What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Trailer: Guillermo Is A Vampire Now ... Sort Of

The wait is over, my fellow fangless fiends! Thanks to the arrival of a trailer for the upcoming fifth season, we finally know the answer to the cliffhanger ending for "What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 and it's, in typical "WWDITS" fashion, not at all what we expected and probably exactly what we should've seen coming.

Season 4, to jog your memories, ended with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) — done waiting for his bumbling vampiric master, and maybe one day something more, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), to make good on his promise to turn his long-suffering familiar into a vampire — dumping a sizable bag of money on his vampire hunter turned creature of the night acquaintance Derek (Chris Sandiford) and asking him to transform Guillermo into a blood-sucker too. As seen in the newly-released trailer for season 5, Derek was more than happy to oblige him. The only problem? It appears that becoming a vampire, at least in the "WWDITS" universe, is actually a much more arduous process than all those fictional vampire narratives out there would lead you to believe.

Indeed, it seems Guillermo's struggle to do anything even remotely vampire-y will be the main thrust of season 5, as we see him (confusedly) strolling around in broad daylight and falling — rather painfully — flat on his face as he attempts to stay airborne for even half a second. "That's how we all learn," chuckles Lazlo (Matt Berry), who's unsurprisingly all too chuffed to enjoy a little schadenfreude at Guillermo's expense.