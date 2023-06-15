What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Trailer: Guillermo Is A Vampire Now ... Sort Of
The wait is over, my fellow fangless fiends! Thanks to the arrival of a trailer for the upcoming fifth season, we finally know the answer to the cliffhanger ending for "What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 and it's, in typical "WWDITS" fashion, not at all what we expected and probably exactly what we should've seen coming.
Season 4, to jog your memories, ended with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) — done waiting for his bumbling vampiric master, and maybe one day something more, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), to make good on his promise to turn his long-suffering familiar into a vampire — dumping a sizable bag of money on his vampire hunter turned creature of the night acquaintance Derek (Chris Sandiford) and asking him to transform Guillermo into a blood-sucker too. As seen in the newly-released trailer for season 5, Derek was more than happy to oblige him. The only problem? It appears that becoming a vampire, at least in the "WWDITS" universe, is actually a much more arduous process than all those fictional vampire narratives out there would lead you to believe.
Indeed, it seems Guillermo's struggle to do anything even remotely vampire-y will be the main thrust of season 5, as we see him (confusedly) strolling around in broad daylight and falling — rather painfully — flat on his face as he attempts to stay airborne for even half a second. "That's how we all learn," chuckles Lazlo (Matt Berry), who's unsurprisingly all too chuffed to enjoy a little schadenfreude at Guillermo's expense.
Watch the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 trailer
For a show that, like the cult classic horror-comedy film it was spun off from, is all about how immortality isn't what it's cracked up to be, it absolutely makes perfect sense that becoming a vampire in the traditional meaning of the term should be anything but an easy and glamorous process on "What We Do in the Shadows." Beyond Guillermo's troubles, it's also fun to see our old pal Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) back to his old energy vampire ways after undergoing an extremely ungainly coming-of-vampiric-age journey of his own as part of his rejuvenation cycle during season 4. We even see him getting frisky with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) in the bedroom at one point, which asks an important question: have these two never hooked up before? I had assumed every member of our favorite group of Staten Island vampires had already done the dirty deed (Nandor and Laszlo certainly have). There's a first time for everyone, I guess, horndog vampires included.
"What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 was, as /Film's Chris Evangelista put it in his review, a most "fangtastic" return to form for the horror-comedy series after a noticeably uneven season 3, so I'm hopeful all these changes to the status quo will help keep that momentum going into season 5 and the already-confirmed season 6. Here's to even more merry monstrous hijinks to come!
"What We Do in the Shadows" season 5 will premiere on FX on July 13, 2023.