William Shatner Can't Stop Rewatching One Classic Sci-Fi Movie For A Good Reason

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On March 22, 2026, William Shatner turned 95, and it's impressive how alert and active he still is. He still attends "Star Trek" conventions on the regular, and is something of a television gadfly, turning up in cartoons, on game shows, and as a presenter on various shows across the medium. He recently announced that he's working on a heavy metal record, which will be an interesting chaser to the kids' music album he recorded in 2024. He's even still occasionally appearing in "Star Trek"-related projects: Shatner was the executive producer on — and his likeness was used in — a complex tech-forward experimental fan film called "765874 – Unification."

And, as you might expect, Shatner is often asked about his favorite sci-fi movies. Thanks to his near lifelong association with "Star Trek," Shatner remains at the center of the genre's pop canon. James T. Kirk is one of the most famous TV characters of all time, and Shatner has likely spent plenty of time thinking about him, as well as his place in the general pop firmament.

Case in point: Shatner was interviewed by The Daily Beast in 2011 about his favorite outer-space movies. This was done in conjunction with his album "Seeking Major Tom," his album of space-related pop covers. It's a two-CD set. I have a copy. Where's yours?

Shatner's favorite outer space movies might seem a little predictable, as they are all well-known classics. He likes Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," for instance. He loved the special effects of "Star Wars." And he said he couldn't stop watching Stanley Kubrick's 1968 classic "2001: A Space Odyssey." Mostly because he was still trying to figure out what it all meant.