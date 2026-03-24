Arnold Schwarzenegger's Zombie Movie With Major Last Of Us Vibes Is Streaming On HBO Max

"The Last of Us" has been a big hit for HBO, earning stellar reviews and pleasing fans of the similarly popular video games it's based on. Season 2 of "The Last of Us" was mostly an improvement on the previous season, proving HBO has a reliable winner on its hands. If you're a fan of this kind of post-apocalyptic drama and can't wait for the already-confirmed "The Last of Us" season 3, then Arnold Schwarzenegger's zombie movie, "Maggie," might just have what you need to make it through. Luckily, like "The Last of Us," it's available to stream on HBO Max right now.

Arnie was once the biggest movie star in the world, but by the end of the '90s, he was struggling to maintain his A-lister status. Schwarzenegger wanted Roger Spottiswoode's 2000 film "The 6th Day" to reinvent his reputation, but while the sci-fi movie was far from a disaster, it received only lukewarm reviews and was hardly a box office triumph. In the years that followed, the Austrian Oak entered politics, becoming Governor of California before returning to acting and making some of the most interesting films of his career.

That's not to say all of those films were good. Many of them were awful. But some of them did what "The 6th Day" couldn't: reinvent Schwarzenegger. "Maggie" is one example. The film sees the actor take on a more dramatic role as a small-town farmer whose daughter becomes infected with a virus that turns victims into zombies. Already, then, the premise has major "The Last of Us" vibes, which are only enhanced by the fact that the director actually contributed to a small piece of the video game itself.