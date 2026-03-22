Star Trek's William Shatner Didn't Mince Words About His Least Favorite Star Wars Character

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William Shatner is and always will be an unquestioned science fiction legend. His role as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek" alone will cement his spot for all time. But what does he think of other classic sci-fi works outside of the franchise for which he will always be closely associated? The man had a lot of nice things to say about "Star Wars," specifically, save for one character.

Director George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" is one of the most ambitious sci-fi movies of all time. The original "Star Wars" film trilogy similarly remains beloved to this day, and there's no denying its continued influence on popular culture. When asked about the "Star Wars" property as a whole in a 2011 interview with The Daily Beast, Shatner was largely complimentary of what Lucas was able to achieve. His one big criticism? Jar Jar Binks. Here's what he had to say about it at the time:

"Probably the best of the science fiction films of its time. Technology has improved tremendously since then. What we now take as great cinematic effects had their start with George Lucas's Industrial Light & Magic. But remember, the prequel used ILM's power to make Jar Jar Binks perhaps the most annoying character ever."

Jar Jar Binks made his debut in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," the first entry in Lucas' prequel trilogy. Flawed though it may be, "The Phantom Menace" created a new generation of "Star Wars" fans. Still, back then, a lot of people shared Shatner's view on Jar Jar, who was very much maligned in his day. While kids enjoyed his slapstick ways, many longtime fans found him annoying, and they weren't quiet about it, either. So much so that it became a huge problem.