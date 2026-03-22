Star Trek's William Shatner Didn't Mince Words About His Least Favorite Star Wars Character
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
William Shatner is and always will be an unquestioned science fiction legend. His role as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek" alone will cement his spot for all time. But what does he think of other classic sci-fi works outside of the franchise for which he will always be closely associated? The man had a lot of nice things to say about "Star Wars," specifically, save for one character.
Director George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" is one of the most ambitious sci-fi movies of all time. The original "Star Wars" film trilogy similarly remains beloved to this day, and there's no denying its continued influence on popular culture. When asked about the "Star Wars" property as a whole in a 2011 interview with The Daily Beast, Shatner was largely complimentary of what Lucas was able to achieve. His one big criticism? Jar Jar Binks. Here's what he had to say about it at the time:
"Probably the best of the science fiction films of its time. Technology has improved tremendously since then. What we now take as great cinematic effects had their start with George Lucas's Industrial Light & Magic. But remember, the prequel used ILM's power to make Jar Jar Binks perhaps the most annoying character ever."
Jar Jar Binks made his debut in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," the first entry in Lucas' prequel trilogy. Flawed though it may be, "The Phantom Menace" created a new generation of "Star Wars" fans. Still, back then, a lot of people shared Shatner's view on Jar Jar, who was very much maligned in his day. While kids enjoyed his slapstick ways, many longtime fans found him annoying, and they weren't quiet about it, either. So much so that it became a huge problem.
Jar Jar Binks has a complicated history in Star Wars
Ahmed Best was hired to play Jar Jar Binks, and there is no denying that, back in 1999, the character was a groundbreaking achievement. The motion capture techniques used to bring the Gungan to life on screen are now standard practice in Hollywood blockbusters, with "The Phantom Menace" having pioneered the tech even before tentpoles like the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy. The only problem? Folks hated the end result.
"Star Wars" fans' hatred of Jar Jar Binks sent Best into a deep depression. The character's role was reduced significantly in the second and third movies in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, probably at least in part due to the response. So, William Shatner certainly wasn't alone in his feelings, but time has a funny way of bringing things around.
People of a certain age have a tremendous fondness for the prequels and, as a result, Best has gotten his flowers in recent years. Best even co-wrote a "Star Wars" comic book that redeems Jar Jar Binks, in addition to playing a heroic Jedi in "The Mandalorian" (one who rescues Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, no less). The hatred has died down, and Best's accomplishments have largely been recognized, with the actor more widely embraced by the "Star Wars" fan community nowadays.
That's not to say there aren't people like Shatner who remain annoyed by Jar Jar Binks, but the visceral hatred is certainly a thing of the past. That's very much for the better. Shatner, to his credit, didn't aim any of his disdain at Best and wasn't overly hateful about it. Disliking something is one thing. Being toxic about it is another.
You can grab the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.