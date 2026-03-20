Chuck Norris Had One Condition To Appear In The Expendables 2

Chuck Norris was the definition of an action star. The man had a heyday in the '80s when action movies were booming before eventually leading a long-running TV show in the form of "Walker Texas Ranger." Norris died recently at the age of 86. While he didn't act too much in the 2010s and 2020s, he did appear in one of the biggest action franchises in recent memory, lending his name to "The Expendables 2" alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. But Norris did have one big condition to join the franchise.

The sequel sees the Expendables reunite for what is supposed to be an easy paycheck. However, when one of their team is murdered on the job, the team sets out on a quest for revenge that puts them deep in enemy territory against an unexpected, dangerous threat. Norris shows up later in the movie's run time as Booker, aka The Lone Wolf, saving the day in his Chuck Norris way.

In January 2012, it was reported that "The Expendables 2" was going to be rated PG-13 because of Chuck Norris. Why would the movie walk away from its R-rated ways for Norris? Well, he didn't want to be in a movie with "hardcore" language. Here's what the actor was quoted as saying about it at the time: