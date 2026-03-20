Chuck Norris Had One Condition To Appear In The Expendables 2
Chuck Norris was the definition of an action star. The man had a heyday in the '80s when action movies were booming before eventually leading a long-running TV show in the form of "Walker Texas Ranger." Norris died recently at the age of 86. While he didn't act too much in the 2010s and 2020s, he did appear in one of the biggest action franchises in recent memory, lending his name to "The Expendables 2" alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. But Norris did have one big condition to join the franchise.
The sequel sees the Expendables reunite for what is supposed to be an easy paycheck. However, when one of their team is murdered on the job, the team sets out on a quest for revenge that puts them deep in enemy territory against an unexpected, dangerous threat. Norris shows up later in the movie's run time as Booker, aka The Lone Wolf, saving the day in his Chuck Norris way.
In January 2012, it was reported that "The Expendables 2" was going to be rated PG-13 because of Chuck Norris. Why would the movie walk away from its R-rated ways for Norris? Well, he didn't want to be in a movie with "hardcore" language. Here's what the actor was quoted as saying about it at the time:
"In Expendables 2, there was a lot of vulgar dialogue in the screenplay. For this reason, many young people wouldn't be able to watch this. But I don't play in movies like this. Due to that I said I won't be a part of that if the hardcore language is not erased. Producers accepted my conditions and the movie will be classified in the category of PG-13."
The Expendables 2 ended up being R rated after all
There was a lot of back and forth about this whole thing but, in the end, director Simon West's "The Expendables 2" got an R rating after all, though this wasn't necessarily a violation of Chuck Norris' condition. According to the MPAA, the sequel was given its R rating "for strong bloody violence throughout." It is indeed a violent movie, but you'll notice there's no mention of strong language or anything like that.
It all seemingly worked out for the best, too. "The Expendables 2" delivered on every action-packed promise it made. It took the original movie's idea of gathering together a bunch of action stars from multiple generations to the next level. It was the apex of the franchise, with everything going downhill from there. Norris helped the series achieve its peak.
Ironically enough, "The Expendables 3" went with a PG-13 rating and Norris didn't return for that one. Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2012, Norris explained why it was a one-and-done thing for him.
"This is it for me. Oh, yeah. This is very special...Just to be able to do the film with guys I've known for many, many years. To get a chance to get in and fight with them, it was a lot of fun. Plus getting a chance to meet Terry Crews, who I hadn't met before. And Jason Statham, whom I hadn't met before. It was fun just to do that."
"The Expendables 3" was considered a downgrade, and "Expend4bles" was one of the biggest box office flops of 2023. Not that Norris could have saved the movies from themselves, but there's something to be said for him walking away at the franchise's zenith.