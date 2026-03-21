One Key Aspect Of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Is Based On A True Story

This article contains spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."

For six seasons, Steven Knight's dramatic series "Peaky Blinders" was one of the most acclaimed shows to come out of the U.K., and it exploded in global popularity once Netflix acquired the streaming rights. Despite having won the Academy Award for "Oppenheimer" and starring in beloved films like "28 Days Later" and "Inception," there's an argument to be made that Cillian Murphy's career-best performance came in "Peaky Blinders" as series protagonist Tommy Shelby. Murphy knows exactly why "Peaky Blinders" became a worldwide phenomenon and was more than willing to return for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," the Netflix original film that serves as a continuation of the series.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai called the film a "satisfying epilogue" in his review, noting that "the latest chapter of this saga drags him kicking and screaming back to a place where most no longer remember or even recognize his name. He's a ghost wandering outside of time, a king who refuses his crown, and an Immortal Man cursed to remain among the living." From the very beginning, "Peaky Blinders" blended real historical elements within the fictionalized narrative of the Shelby family, and "The Immortal Man" is no different.

The film begins during the early stages of World War II, with the Blitz over Small Heath, Birmingham — the main setting of the show and movie. The film's major action set piece focuses on the German planes that dropped bombs over Birmingham from their perspective, intercut with scenes from the Birmingham Small Arms factory (BSA) and the night-shift workers at their stations. It's a harrowing scene made doubly moving when you realize this is, like many all-time great films, based on real events.