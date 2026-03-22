Hilary Duff Thinks She Knows Who The Dad Was In How I Met Your Father

It took "How I Met Your Mother" a whopping nine seasons to reveal the mother of Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) kids to the anxious audience. As far as its Hulu spin-off "How I Met Your Father," which ran for two seasons from 2022 to 2023, we'll never get an answer ... but star Hilary Duff, who played Sophie Tompkins, thinks she might have an idea.

On Mythical Kitchen's YouTube series "Last Meal," Duff was asked about the identity of her fictional son's father and initially joked, "I was just going to say Jason Segel." (Segel, of course, is one of the original stars of "How I Met Your Mother," and his co-stars Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris reprised their roles from the CBS sitcom during "How I Met Your Father.") Then she shared a sort of deranged fan theory: the father was Sid, a character played by Suraj Sharma, who's engaged when we meet him. "I was like, 'Whoa, that's a hot take,'" Duff laughed.

That's when she shared her theory. "I don't think it was any of the people in the room. It was going to be like an extra walking by," Duff explained. "I know we started the season by being like, 'The father of my child is in this room,' but I don't think it was any of the main characters. I think as the season progressed we would've like zoomed in on an extra in the background, and then it would've been that person later in life." (She also joked that we should ask Kim Cattrall, who plays her character's older counterpart.) It's an interesting theory, but during the original run of "How I Met Your Father," Duff shared a totally different idea about the dad's identity.