Hilary Duff Thinks She Knows Who The Dad Was In How I Met Your Father
It took "How I Met Your Mother" a whopping nine seasons to reveal the mother of Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) kids to the anxious audience. As far as its Hulu spin-off "How I Met Your Father," which ran for two seasons from 2022 to 2023, we'll never get an answer ... but star Hilary Duff, who played Sophie Tompkins, thinks she might have an idea.
On Mythical Kitchen's YouTube series "Last Meal," Duff was asked about the identity of her fictional son's father and initially joked, "I was just going to say Jason Segel." (Segel, of course, is one of the original stars of "How I Met Your Mother," and his co-stars Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris reprised their roles from the CBS sitcom during "How I Met Your Father.") Then she shared a sort of deranged fan theory: the father was Sid, a character played by Suraj Sharma, who's engaged when we meet him. "I was like, 'Whoa, that's a hot take,'" Duff laughed.
That's when she shared her theory. "I don't think it was any of the people in the room. It was going to be like an extra walking by," Duff explained. "I know we started the season by being like, 'The father of my child is in this room,' but I don't think it was any of the main characters. I think as the season progressed we would've like zoomed in on an extra in the background, and then it would've been that person later in life." (She also joked that we should ask Kim Cattrall, who plays her character's older counterpart.) It's an interesting theory, but during the original run of "How I Met Your Father," Duff shared a totally different idea about the dad's identity.
Hilary Duff also said she hoped this specific character was the father on How I Met Your Father
In March of 2023, Hilary Duff sat down with Elite Daily to talk about "How I Met Your Father" and admitted that, just like viewers, she didn't have a clue about the titular father's real identity. "I don't know if we've met him yet," she initially mused. "Our writers are very clever; they're never going to make it easy for us to guess."
After mentioning, just like she did in her interview with Mythical Kitchen, that Kim Cattrall's older version of her character tells her son, "I met your dad this night. He was in the room." ("This night," in this instance, refers to the night seen in the show's pilot.) Still, Duff said that she knew the show's creators, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, were particularly tricky due to their TV pedigree on a mind-bending romantic drama: "But I don't think we've necessarily seen all the angles of that room in the flashback. Our creators come from 'This Is Us,' so they're genius with timeline play."
Duff did have someone in mind, though. "I'm kind of rooting for Josh Peck, who plays Drew," Duff said of the actor who popped up in projects like "Oppenheimer" and "The Last of Us" after "How I Met Your Mother" drew to a close. Peck's character, Drew, briefly dates Duff's Sophie. "He's wonderful to work with," she continued. "I think because we have both children and were child stars, we have a really nice connection." (Duff was a Disney Channel mainstay, and Peck rose to prominence on Nickelodeon.) Unfortunately, we may never know the dad's identity.
Sadly, we'll never get the answer because How I Met Your Father was canceled after two seasons on Hulu
In September 2023, Hulu canceled "How I Met Your Father" after two short seasons due to cost-cutting at its parent company, Disney. This was devastating not just for fans of the show but for Hilary Duff and her co-stars Francia Raisa, Christopher Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and, of course, the legendary Kim Cattrall. What this obviously means is that unless the showrunners decide to spill the beans, we probably won't get an answer about who Sophie procreated with on "How I Met Your Father," which is just unfortunate, given that the show's entire narrative is built around answering that question.
Thankfully, as far as Duff is concerned, she's landed firmly on her feet. Despite this setback and the cancelled "Lizzie McGuire" reboot (which was also supposed to air on Hulu), Duff has returned to one of her first loves: music. On February 20, 2026, Duff released her sixth studio album and her first album in over a decade, "Luck... or Something," which received solid reviews from critics and re-established Duff as an actress and a pop star, a combined identity she finally got to reclaim after her years as a child star. Still, it's definitely frustrating that we'll always just be left in the dark about Sophie's son's dad ... but I guess the bright side here is that we won't get an infuriating series finale for "How I Met Your Father" as we did for "How I Met Your Mother."
"How I Met Your Father" and "How I Met Your Mother" are both available to stream on Hulu now.