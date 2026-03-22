Landman's Michelle Randolph Made Her Debut In A Horror Movie With Emily Bader

Michelle Randolph was no stranger to the Taylor Sheridan-verse when she took on the role of Ainsley Norris in "Landman." She'd previously played Elizabeth Strafford on Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923." But Ainsley has proven to be a true breakout role for the actor, who's only been in the profession for less than a decade. Her first acting gig was the 2017 TV horror movie "House of the Witch," in which she appeared alongside Emily Bader of Netflix rom-com "People We Meet on Vacation."

Aside from that streaming hit, Bader is known for starring in the surprisingly fright-free "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" and fronting Prime Video's unceremoniously cancelled series "My Lady Jane." But unlike Randolph, Bader had been acting for some time before scoring those more high-profile projects. By the time she came to star in "House of the Witch," Bader had already appeared in a handful of films and TV shows, including Lifetime movie "Stalked by a Reality Star" and the independent films "Anonymous Killers" and "Broken Visions." She'd also made guest appearances on the Nickelodeon shows "Henry Danger" and "Game Shakers."

Randolph, on the other hand, moved from Northern California to Huntington Beach in 2016 and signed to a modeling agency that same year. As the actor told Grazia, "When I booked my very first movie, the second I walked onto set, I had so much fun and realized that's all I wanted to do. I stopped modeling and pursued acting ever since." That first movie was "House of the Witch."