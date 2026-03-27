30 Years Ago, This Kurt Russell Action Movie Made A Ballsy Move That Still Holds Up Today

The 1980s and 1990s were a golden age for Hollywood action movies. They came in all shapes and sizes: low-budget exploitation ("The Exterminator"), mid-range vehicles for B-level stars (anything with Charles Bronson), and blockbuster-level extravaganzas. That last category came loaded with risks, even if your lead was one of the biggest stars in the world. Sylvester Stallone tripped up with bombs like "Assassins." Arnold Schwarzenegger misfired with "Last Action Hero." And Bruce Willis failed to pack 'em in with "Last Man Standing."

"Executive Decision" hit theaters in the spring of 1996 facing a unique conundrum. The "'Die Hard' on a plane" riff had already been done to profitable effect with the Wesley Snipes-led "Passenger 57," but "Predator" screenwriters Jim and John Thomas outfitted their script with a bold twist that would either hook audiences or send them headed for the exits. The movie was sold as a two-hander: Kurt Russell stars as Dr. David Grant, a U.S. Army Intelligence advisor who joins a Special Ops team led by Steven Seagal's Lieutenant Colonel Austin Travis to defuse a bomb planted by Chechen terrorists on a Boeing 747. There's just one, pretty big hitch: They have to dock with the plane via a stealth jet and deposit Grant and the soldiers on the Boeing without raising the suspicions of the hijackers.

That, amazingly, is not the twist. Moviegoers who bought their tickets hoping to see Seagal show off his martial arts expertise were in for a huge surprise: 40 minutes into the film, when the docking operation goes south due to turbulence, Seagal sacrifices himself to ensure everyone else gets on board the plane. Audiences responded positively, though the film wasn't as big of a hit as expected.