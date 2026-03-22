Pedro Pascal Explains How The Mandalorian's Season 3 Finale Wasn't Really An Ending

When "The Mandalorian" season 3 drew to a close, it didn't leave me with an immediate hankering for season 4 (and I say that as someone who is not a member of the anti-Grogu faction). It's not that season 3 was a total bust; as much as it got lost in the weeds when it came to its story threads and world-building, there were still highlights like the "Andor"-esque episode "The Convert." Above all else, though, the season 3 finale simply felt like an appropriate place for the live-action "Star Wars" series to stop.

To jog your memory, the "Mandalorian" season 3 finale, titled "Chapter 24: The Return," concluded with our man Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, et al) and his tiny green son having found a permanent home on the planet Nevarro. More than that, Din struck a deal to start doing contract work for the New Republic, including hunting down disreputable figures connected to and/or former members of the Galactic Empire. The episode's closing shot of Din casually relaxing at a cozy little cabin with Grogu was, in turn, the perfect antithesis to the visual of Din as a threatening bounty hunter pursuing a target on his own that "The Mandalorian" opened with.

But while that may have been a fine spot for "The Mandalorian" to hit the pause button, that doesn't mean Din and Grogu's tale necessarily needs to end with it. When interviewed for the May 2026 issue of Empire Magazine, Pascal argued that the show's season 3 finale "only felt like the ending of a particular chapter." This is where the forthcoming feature film continuation, "The Mandalorian and Grogu," enters the picture. There, Din will "continue his best work as a bounty hunter, but just working for the good guys," to quote Pascal on the matter.