Pedro Pascal Explains How The Mandalorian's Season 3 Finale Wasn't Really An Ending
When "The Mandalorian" season 3 drew to a close, it didn't leave me with an immediate hankering for season 4 (and I say that as someone who is not a member of the anti-Grogu faction). It's not that season 3 was a total bust; as much as it got lost in the weeds when it came to its story threads and world-building, there were still highlights like the "Andor"-esque episode "The Convert." Above all else, though, the season 3 finale simply felt like an appropriate place for the live-action "Star Wars" series to stop.
To jog your memory, the "Mandalorian" season 3 finale, titled "Chapter 24: The Return," concluded with our man Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, et al) and his tiny green son having found a permanent home on the planet Nevarro. More than that, Din struck a deal to start doing contract work for the New Republic, including hunting down disreputable figures connected to and/or former members of the Galactic Empire. The episode's closing shot of Din casually relaxing at a cozy little cabin with Grogu was, in turn, the perfect antithesis to the visual of Din as a threatening bounty hunter pursuing a target on his own that "The Mandalorian" opened with.
But while that may have been a fine spot for "The Mandalorian" to hit the pause button, that doesn't mean Din and Grogu's tale necessarily needs to end with it. When interviewed for the May 2026 issue of Empire Magazine, Pascal argued that the show's season 3 finale "only felt like the ending of a particular chapter." This is where the forthcoming feature film continuation, "The Mandalorian and Grogu," enters the picture. There, Din will "continue his best work as a bounty hunter, but just working for the good guys," to quote Pascal on the matter.
The Mandalorian and Grogu can give Din Djarin and Grogu's story a proper ending
Is it just me or are Gen Xers increasingly using their art to contemplate the world their children are inheriting now that their kids are becoming adults themselves? The most obvious example of this is probably filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson with his loose Thomas Pynchon adaptation, "One Battle After Another." However, his fellow Gen Xer, "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau, seems to have similar concerns on his mind judging by the marketing for his return to the director's chair with "The Mandalorian and Grogu." (Yes, I just compared a Disney movie spin-off of a "Star Wars" show to a Best Picture Oscar-winning film, but stay with me.)
Amidst the swashbuckling action and surprise Martin Scorsese vocal cameos in the "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer, you can hear Din acknowledging that Grogu will outlive him for centuries to come. The implication, then, is that Din's personal journey in the movie will involve him trying to make the "Star Wars" universe better for not just his own kiddo, but others like him. Pedro Pascal indicated that would very much be the case while speaking with Empire, observing that Din is now all about "combining skill and morality." He added:
"Whereas when we meet him first, it's simply skill, and beskar, and [the Mandalorian] Creed. Through his relationship to Grogu, there is an expansion of his heart and a disarming of his armor, so to speak, that leads him to fight for what he knows is right."
Assuming it can avoid getting tripped up the way "The Mandalorian" season 3 did, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" may yet give its heroes a proper ending in this regard. We'll see if it does when it reaches theaters on May 22, 2026.