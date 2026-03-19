Does Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

One of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year is upon us. "Project Hail Mary" has so much going for it. It's got Ryan Gosling ("Barbie," "La La Land") in the lead role, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street") directing their first movie in years. It's also got treasured source material in the form of author Andy Weir's best-selling novel of the same name. Now, it's a major motion picture. But does that motion picture contain a post-credits scene?

/Film's Ethan Anderton called "Project Hail Mary" one of the best sci-fi movies ever in his review. Amazon, meanwhile, has poured a ton of resources into this film and clearly believes in it. So, with blockbusters like this, we've come to expect credits scenes that either help put a bow on things or set up a potential franchise. But did Lord and Miller decide to include something worth sticking around for after the credits roll?

For anyone headed to a theater to check the movie out, we're here to offer up a spoiler free guide to its credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind, so please proceed without fear and know that you will only be heading to the multiplex armed with essential information to enhance the viewing experience. With that said, let's get to it.