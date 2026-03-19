Does Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
One of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year is upon us. "Project Hail Mary" has so much going for it. It's got Ryan Gosling ("Barbie," "La La Land") in the lead role, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street") directing their first movie in years. It's also got treasured source material in the form of author Andy Weir's best-selling novel of the same name. Now, it's a major motion picture. But does that motion picture contain a post-credits scene?
/Film's Ethan Anderton called "Project Hail Mary" one of the best sci-fi movies ever in his review. Amazon, meanwhile, has poured a ton of resources into this film and clearly believes in it. So, with blockbusters like this, we've come to expect credits scenes that either help put a bow on things or set up a potential franchise. But did Lord and Miller decide to include something worth sticking around for after the credits roll?
For anyone headed to a theater to check the movie out, we're here to offer up a spoiler free guide to its credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind, so please proceed without fear and know that you will only be heading to the multiplex armed with essential information to enhance the viewing experience. With that said, let's get to it.
How many credits scenes does Project Hail Mary Have?
Right up top, no, "Project Hail Mary" doesn't have any credits scenes whatsoever. No mid-credits stinger, no post-credits scene that fans will be mad that they missed. Nothing at all. So, for the most part, anyone who sees the movie and makes it to the credits can head to the lobby without fear of missing out. That said, there is a tiny little bit of audio that might be of interest to very hardcore fans at the very end of the credits.
That said, it's truly not much and won't be worth waiting it out for the vast majority of viewers. There are lots of movies with post-credits scenes you might have missed. This won't be one of them.
What we know for sure is that interest in this movie is incredibly high. "Project Hail Mary" is poised to be a rare non-franchise blockbuster at the box office, with Amazon marketing the hell out of this one in the lead up to its release. Critics have been overwhelmingly on its side and the buzz is strong. You may not encounter anything after the credits, but you may encounter a long line at the concessions stand.
"Project Hail Mary" centers on Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no memory of how he got there. Before long, though, he realizes that he must use all of his scientific knowledge to save Earth from annihilation. Sandra Hüller ("The Zone of Interest"), Lionel Boyce ("The Bear"), Ken Leung ("Industry"), Liz Kingsman ("F1"), Malachi Kirby ("A Thousand Blows"), and Milana Vayntrub ("This Is Us") round out the cast.
Early Thursday preview screenings of "Project Hail Mary" begin in theaters tonight.