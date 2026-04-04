Jennifer Grey's 'Career-Ending' Surgery Was A Plot Point In Her Short-Lived '90s Sitcom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 1999 sitcom "It's Like, You Know..." was one of many TV shows to mock the shallow, showbiz lifestyle of modern Los Angeles. It starred Chris Eigeman as Arthur, a New York screenwriter who has open contempt for L.A., and who sarcastically sneered at everything L.A. culture had to offer. The show's terrible title was meant to sound vague and noncommittal, an example of "valley speak." Arthur lived in Los Angeles with his old college buddy, Robbie (Steven Eckholdt), who just happened to live right next door to film star Jennifer Grey.
Grey played herself in "It's Like, You Know...," and it was actually her very first TV series on which she appeared as a regular. Grey had been starring in TV movies and securing guest spots on hit sitcoms since the mid-1980s, but "It's Like, You Know..." was her first series. She appeared in all 26 episodes of the show's two seasons (although seven of those ultimately wouldn't air). The series was written by "Seinfeld" writers Peter Mehlman and Carol Leifer, but "It's Like, You Know..." wasn't quite as popular.
The 1999 series, however, was a great opportunity for Grey to address something her fans wanted to know about. Grey, of course, was a superstar, thanks to the success of films like "Red Dawn" (which included a bizarre audition), and "Dirty Dancing" (1987). After "Dancing," though, Grey decided to undergo rhinoplasty, and her new nose was so dramatically different, even her family — much less her fans — couldn't recognize her.
She has spoken to many outlets (including the New York Times) about her surgery, and how it negatively impacted her career. Funnily enough, though, Grey's surgery was written into the scripts of "It's Like, You Know...," allowing her to talk about it in a humorous context.
It's Like, You Know... Schnozzageddon
Grey, it should be noted, has been very frank about her surgery. In the New York Times article, which quotes from Grey's memoir "Out of the Corner," she explained the reason why she felt it was necessary:
"After 'Dirty Dancing,' I was America's sweetheart, which you would think would be the key to unlocking all my hopes and dreams [...] But it didn't go down that way. [... There wasn't] a surplus of parts for actresses who looked like me. [...] My so-called 'problem' wasn't really a problem for me, but since it seemed to be a problem for other people, and it didn't appear to be going away anytime soon, by default it became my problem. [...] It was as plain as the nose on my face."
Grey had her nose altered to look smaller, more common among actresses her age. She started to refer to the surgery as "schnozzageddon." It seems there was a problem with the first round of surgery, which required a second. By the time it was all said and done, Grey's nose was far smaller than it had been. She became unrecognizable. Any fame she had built up was suddenly lost. Her surgery became something of a punchline, as Grey became the latest in a long litany of actors and actresses whose bodies are harshly policed by an uncaring public.
"It's Like, You Know..." was a great chance to set the record straight. She played a fictionalized version of herself on the series and talked about her fame from "Dirty Dancing" ... as well as her fall from grace after her surgery. Her nose became a running gag. Grey was willing to joke about it in front of a live studio audience. One must admire her gumption.
Jennifer Grey continued to act, but struggled
Grey's career was never quite as high as it was in the mid-1980s, and she blames her surgery. Throughout the 1990s, Grey appeared in a long list of TV movies with titles like "A Case for Murder," "Eyes of a Witness," and "Portraits of a Killer." She starred in the David Schwimmer-directed romcom "Since You've Been Gone," and the feature film "Red Meat" before landing her gig on "It's Like, You Know..."
The series wasn't a huge hit either, but it was something of a coup for Grey, who seemingly addressed her fans directly. She's since played various roles on the hit animated series "Phineas and Ferb," and appeared in most episodes of the three-season comedy series "Red Oaks." Grey was always a talented dancer (see: "Dirty Dancing," of course. Also, her father was Broadway luminary and Oscar-winning performer Joel Grey), and she won the top prize on the 11th season of "Dancing with the Stars." One may insert their own joke about putting Baby in a corner, and how Grey refused to stay there. She was in David Mamet's excellent 2008 sports drama "Redbelt," and appeared in the high-profile Hollywood romance "Bounce." She played the lead character in the little-talked-about third "Tales from the Crypt" movie "Ritual." The film isn't that good — it's not one of the show's 15 best episodes or anything — but anything associated with "Tales from the Crypt" is worth mentioning.
Most recently, Grey starred as the title character in the televangelist biopic "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation," and played herself again in 2025, this time in an episode of "American Dad!" Despite everything, Grey, now 65, has continued to work.