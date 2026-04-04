Jennifer Grey's 'Career-Ending' Surgery Was A Plot Point In Her Short-Lived '90s Sitcom

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The 1999 sitcom "It's Like, You Know..." was one of many TV shows to mock the shallow, showbiz lifestyle of modern Los Angeles. It starred Chris Eigeman as Arthur, a New York screenwriter who has open contempt for L.A., and who sarcastically sneered at everything L.A. culture had to offer. The show's terrible title was meant to sound vague and noncommittal, an example of "valley speak." Arthur lived in Los Angeles with his old college buddy, Robbie (Steven Eckholdt), who just happened to live right next door to film star Jennifer Grey.

Grey played herself in "It's Like, You Know...," and it was actually her very first TV series on which she appeared as a regular. Grey had been starring in TV movies and securing guest spots on hit sitcoms since the mid-1980s, but "It's Like, You Know..." was her first series. She appeared in all 26 episodes of the show's two seasons (although seven of those ultimately wouldn't air). The series was written by "Seinfeld" writers Peter Mehlman and Carol Leifer, but "It's Like, You Know..." wasn't quite as popular.

The 1999 series, however, was a great opportunity for Grey to address something her fans wanted to know about. Grey, of course, was a superstar, thanks to the success of films like "Red Dawn" (which included a bizarre audition), and "Dirty Dancing" (1987). After "Dancing," though, Grey decided to undergo rhinoplasty, and her new nose was so dramatically different, even her family — much less her fans — couldn't recognize her.

She has spoken to many outlets (including the New York Times) about her surgery, and how it negatively impacted her career. Funnily enough, though, Grey's surgery was written into the scripts of "It's Like, You Know...," allowing her to talk about it in a humorous context.