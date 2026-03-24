Marshals Star Luke Grimes Made His Debut In A Cult Horror Movie That Divided Critics

"Marshals" might not be able to figure out what it's actually about, but with season 2 already green-lit, Luke Grimes looks set to portray Kayce Dutton for some time. That won't be too difficult for the "Marshals" star, seeing as he's played the character ever since "Yellowstone" season 1 debuted in 2018. Even at that point, however, Grimes was no rookie. His very first acting role was in a horror movie called "All The Boys Love Mandy Lane," which was shot back in 2006 but didn't get an official U.S. release until 2013. The film was a bit of a misfit from the jump, not only dividing critics but, as The Washington Post's Michael O'Sullivan pointed out, representing something that was "too dumb for the arthouse, but too smart for the mall multiplex."

As mentioned, Kayce Dutton isn't Grimes' first big role. In fact, it's not even the first time he played a Navy SEAL. That previously happened back in 2014 when Grimes portrayed Marc Alan Lee in Clint Eastwood's biographical war drama "American Sniper." He also played Christian Grey's younger brother, Elliot, in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film trilogy and even had a small role in the Liam Neeson-starring sequel "Taken 2" (which Roger Ebert loved for some reason).

Before any of that, however, Grimes got his start on "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane," an odd little slasher that had an incredibly troubled path to release. When it did finally come out, it wasn't easy to categorize, either, which led to some confused reviews and likely contributed to the movie being largely overlooked and forgotten since its debut.